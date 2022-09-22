McCORMICK — County council on Tuesday approved the millage rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
They are: county general operations (136.8); school district operations (151); school district bond 2022 (27); SLV Special Tax District (11.6); general obligation bond 2008B (3.5); and general obligation bond 2020 (7.5).
County Auditor Clarissa Parks said the anticipated value of a mill for county purposes is $48,178 and is $26,410 for school district operations.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the fiscal year budget, including updating county wages and salaries following a compensation study. The ordinance provides for increased expenditures of $978,152 for an adjusted total of $12.849 million.
The expenditure increases are:
$742,588 for implementation of wage and salary plan
$64,064 for a contribution to the McCormick County Senior Center to assist in providing transportation services through McCormick Area Transit (MAT).
$98,000 for courthouse repairs and renovations
$73,500 for lighting at the new EMS facility
In other business, council:
Approved second reading of an ordinance to reduce the number of Planning Commission members from nine to seven.
Authorized Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign an agreement with the Department of Juvenile Justice for the housing of juveniles at the detention center for $50 per day.
Approved the appointment of Robert Garner to the Savannah Lakes Village Special Tax Commission.
Authorized Stephens to award a bid of $7,340 to Country Way Contracting & Rentals for demolition and the hauling of the old press box and restrooms on Hammond Street (part of ongoing Recreation Department renovations).
