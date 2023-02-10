Jim Gaine, left, owner of Spratlin & Son Construction, and McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens talk at the site of Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new EMS substation at 129 Old Church Road in McCormick.
Jim Gaine, left, owner of Spratlin & Son Construction, and McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens talk at the site of Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new EMS substation at 129 Old Church Road in McCormick.
That’s the word McCormick County officials used to describe the new emergency medical services substation being built on the north side of the county. The substation will cut EMS response time in half for those who live in the area, officials said.
County officials and others gathered Thursday at the site of the substation at 129 Old County Road to break ground for construction on the nearly $1 million project, which is being funded by Capital Project Sales Tax and American Rescue Plan money.
“This EMS substation can really enhance response time,” McCormick County Council Chairperson Charles Jennings said. “Many lives can be saved because you’ve got a substation in your community.”
The substation will have staff, who work 24-hour shifts, available around the clock. The plan is to have an ambulance and then add a firetruck in the future, Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle said.
“Right now, our closest ambulance to this end of the county is in downtown McCormick,” Doolittle said. “So, it’s 15-20 minutes to get here. It’s a good place to put it because it’s going to pick up the Mount Carmel area, the Willington area, the backside of Savannah Lakes and the (John) de la Howe Governor’s School.”
The 3,000-square-foot building being constructed by Spaitlan & Sons will cost about $875,000. CPST money will fund $75,000 of that, while ARPA funds will take care of the rest, County Administrator Columbus Stephens said.
“It won’t cost any additional money for the taxpayers,” Stephens said. “Hopefully, it won’t take but six or eight months, and we’ll be up and running. It will help the EMS department to put another truck in operation.”
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.