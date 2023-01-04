McCormick flooding (copy)

A worker pushes water out of the McCormick County Administration Building on Dec. 27, after water from a broken pipe was pumped out.

 SUBMITTED

McCormick County staff will know the extent of the flood damage to its administrative building after it flooded Christmas weekend amid countywide water problems.

The county contracted the management of its water system in October to Clear Water Solutions. CWS Regional Manager Chris Thomas said the company began getting numerous calls about people without water or leaks under their houses Dec. 24.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.