McCormick County staff will know the extent of the flood damage to its administrative building after it flooded Christmas weekend amid countywide water problems.
The county contracted the management of its water system in October to Clear Water Solutions. CWS Regional Manager Chris Thomas said the company began getting numerous calls about people without water or leaks under their houses Dec. 24.
“Our on-call operator responded to these calls, all of which were determined to be caused by customer pipes freezing or breaks,” Thomas said. “As calls intensified and a major leak was reported, multiple staff members began riding the system looking for main breaks and checking master meters for excessive usage.”
CWS staff rode the main water lines but found no major leaks. They determined customer pipe leaks and dripping faucets likely led to the increased water draw CPW noted.
CWS Project Manager Jeremy Sponseller texted County Administrator Columbus Stephens the afternoon of Dec. 26 to alert him of the water problem. CPW shut off main water valves to the county, and county staff issued Code red alerts to subscribers in the county asking them to conserve water, then later alerting them about leaks and asking them to report any loss of service or water pressure.
The following day, on Dec. 27, CPW was able to restore some of the water supply. That morning, Stephens learned the county’s administrative building at 610 South Mine St. had a major water leak.
“I arrived at the site later to discover extreme conditions involving a major water leak,” Stephens said.
County Council member Bernard Hamby described seeing a proverbial river flowing through the front door. Staff grabbed brooms, squeegees and anything they could to remove the water from the building, and Stephens helped coordinate department heads moving their offices to other buildings.
By the end of Dec. 28, CPW restored full flow to the county, and Stephens said the utility will be able to refill its drained Callison-area water tank once they receive regulatory sample test results.
ServPro will provide the county with a report on the extent of the water damage on Friday, Stephens said. Then county officials will be able to figure out which items were damaged or lost in the flooding.
The county is insured through the state Association of Counties, and the county’s risk manager and building official met Monday with an insurance adjuster. They’re waiting on Friday’s report to further determine the financial value of the damage.
