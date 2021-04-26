McCormick County Council Chairman Charles Jennings referred a letter to the Public Service and Planning Council Standing Committee for permission for Edgefield County to place a welcome sign on the McCormick County side of the Highway 283 bridge.
Also at the recent county council meeting, Jennings referred the waiving of permit fees for McCormick CPW, facial coverings by ordinance or resolution, and termination of the fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Milliken to the Administration and Finance Council Standing Committee.
Council approved first reading of the following for the fiscal year beginning July 1:
- County operational budget
- County water and sewer department budget
- Savannah Lakes Village budget
- School District No. 1 budget
- Modoc special fire tax district budget
In other business:
- Council appointed Cheryl Daniels to the McCormick County Planning Commission
- Council accepted Don Garman’s resignation letter from the Savannah Lakes Village Special Tax Commission
- Council appointed Ed Slimm to the Savannah Lakes Village Special Tax Commission to replace Garman.