Clear Water Solutions CEO Steve Cawood gives a presentation on Tuesday to McCormick County Council. Clear Water is seeking to enter into a public/private partnership with the county for its water and sewer services.
Clear Water Solutions CEO Steve Cawood gives a presentation on Tuesday to McCormick County Council. Clear Water is seeking to enter into a public/private partnership with the county for its water and sewer services.
MCCORMICK — County council plans to discuss the possibility of entering into a public/private partnership for management and maintenance services for the county’s water and sewer systems.
In a special called meeting, set for 11 a.m. today, council will consider entering into a contract with Clear Water Solutions. Council will also consider authorizing CWS to conduct an evaluation of the current water and sewer systems.
The county currently has public-only water and sewer management. Under the partnership, Clear Water would retain current employees, CWS officials said, and operate under the same budget council already approved. Management services would include employee training and safety courses, work orders, optimized meter readings, capital improvement projects, system mapping, asset management, hydrant flushing, preventive maintenance and cleaning, among other things.
Clear Water Solutions CEO Steve Cawood said his company would retain current county employees and use its branding and networking footprint to attract candidates to fill vacant positions, working hard to find workers from the county. He said CWS will offer competitive pay, health insurance and retirement benefits.
Council member Jackie Brown reassured water and sewer management workers in attendance that they are doing a great job, but “they have lost key people.”
Council Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby said county residents need to fully understand how the partnership would work.
“We want people to have a voice,” he said. “We want people to have a say about this. This is one of the largest decisions I’ll make sitting on council. I’d like to get it right. I recommend we go about this slowly and get info and inform the public.”
County Administrator Columbus Stephens told Hamby and the rest of council that he’s “not trying to shove this down anyone’s throats” in scheduling today’s vote on the contract.
“When you talk about water and sewer, you are talking about emergencies,” he said. “We’ve utilized all our resources. This is what we need to get us into the 21st century. There needs to be a plan in place. Where do we go from here with the limited resources of McCormick County? We’re trying to provide a safe environment for our employees.”
Council Chairperson Charles Jennings said that when you talk about change, it’s always uncomfortable for some people. He said the county is “suffering for manpower” following the COVID-19 pandemic and with the retirement of Baby Boomers.
At today’s meeting, council will also consider:
Authorizing Stephens to enter into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Maintenance for leasing vehicles specified in the contract.
Increasing funding for the county’s Senior Center with an additional $64,064 for fiscal year 2022-23.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council also accepted the resignations of four of the nine members of the county’s planning commission. Stephens said those on the volunteer board were leaving for various personal reasons, with some having missed several meetings. Council accepted resignations from Tamala White, Gary Allen and Linda Riley. Council tabled acceptance of Janis Lindsey’s resignation.
Council member Chuck Cook recommended that council consider lowering the current planning commission board member number from nine to seven.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.