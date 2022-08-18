MCCORMICK — County council plans to discuss the possibility of entering into a public/private partnership for management and maintenance services for the county’s water and sewer systems.

In a special called meeting, set for 11 a.m. today, council will consider entering into a contract with Clear Water Solutions. Council will also consider authorizing CWS to conduct an evaluation of the current water and sewer systems.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags