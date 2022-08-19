McCORMICK — County council on Thursday weighed what it considers an urgent need to address water and sewer management issues with getting more public opinion on a potential long-term contract with a private management firm.

Council opted to go with a hybrid of the proposal during the special called meeting, voting to authorize Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into a six-month management agreement with Clear Water Solutions.

