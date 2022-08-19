McCORMICK — County council on Thursday weighed what it considers an urgent need to address water and sewer management issues with getting more public opinion on a potential long-term contract with a private management firm.
Council opted to go with a hybrid of the proposal during the special called meeting, voting to authorize Administrator Columbus Stephens to enter into a six-month management agreement with Clear Water Solutions.
Council then approved for Stephens to work with CWS on a plan to evaluate the county’s water and sewer systems.
The county currently has public-only water and sewer management. Under the proposed long-term plan, Clear Water would retain current employees and operate under the same budget council already approved. Management services would include employee training and safety courses, work orders, optimized meter readings, capital improvement projects, system mapping, asset management, hydrant flushing, preventive maintenance and cleaning, among other things.
Clear Water Solutions CEO Steve Cawood spoke on Tuesday during council’s regularly scheduled meeting, saying his company would offer competitive pay, health insurance and retirement benefits to current county water and sewer employees.
Council Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby and council member Chuck Cook voiced concerns Thursday about entering into a long-term contract with CWS until current workers and the public are fully advised about the public-private management plan details, and until council has thoroughly examined any legal concerns.
“I don’t think we’ve had adequate public input on a decision that impacts every single person in this county,” Hamby said. “Water is very critical. We understand the situation we are in. The people need to have an input on this. We represent the people. I personally don’t want to make a decision of this magnitude without the interest of the public and what they feel about what we are doing.”
Hamby first recommended tabling the measure, but Cook suggested an amendment for a six-month contract, saying he agreed with Hamby.
“I think there needs to be a public hearing on a major proposal that we contract out for an amenity and operation like water and sewer in the county, and I think a public hearing should be preceded by adequate public notice to give people the opportunity to find out what is being proposed and what kind of impact it is going to have on them,” Cook said.
Council asked Cawood, who attended Thursday’s meeting, if his company would be willing to accept a six-month deal while council seeks public comment. Cawood said it would be difficult to get key management staff to move to McCormick — knowing council could choose not to enter into a long-term deal — but said he’s willing to work under the amended terms.
“It’s a 24/7 business,” Cawood said. “You can’t run it from afar. People have to be in the area. But we’ll do whatever y’all need us to do.”
Council member Jackie Brown asked Stephens, who read a favorable legal opinion by county attorney G.P. Callison Jr., to specify the urgency of the needs in the water and sewer department. Stephens, who said “we are not haphazardly rushing into this project,” added that the water and sewer department is short five employees: an office staff member, three field workers and a manager.
“Right now we don’t have certified workers to meet the demands of the work orders coming in,” Stephens said. “There are immediate needs. We need to find a short-term solution.”
In other business, council:
Postponed a measure that would allow Stephens to enter into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for the lease of certain county vehicles. Hamby said council needs to have a deeper look at legal concerns and opt-out clauses for the agreement. Cook also wanted to know how the economy, specifically inflation and supply-chain issues, would affect the deal.
Approved a $65,064 increase in funding for the McCormick County Senior Center.
