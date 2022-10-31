McCORMICK — County Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance that would authorize the sale of the McCormick County Speculative Building at the Eco-Industrial Park to a wholesale beverage company that makes non-alcoholic mixers.
The company was listed on the special meeting agenda as "Project Hurricane," with a sale price of $986,613.
Council Vice Chairperson Bernard Hamby asked county Economic Development Director Mark Warner to provide details about the project without disclosing the company's name until a public hearing and third reading. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.
"Could I request that our economic development director give us just some hints," Hamby said. "I know we've all been questioned quite frequently about what we're up to and what we're doing, and I think we could kind of answer some of those questions without upsetting the agreement we have to keep the company's name anonymous.
"We definitely don't want to jeopardize the sale of this building, but the people need to have a little hint before we have a full public hearing on selling our building."
Warner told council the company would create 15 jobs, with hopes of expanding to 30 jobs in five years. He said the average yearly salary would be $65,000.
"I dare say that this is one we want," Warner told council.
Hamby said Warner's report would "ease a lot of rumors that are going around."
"I think that's enough that we can pass along to our constituents, so if they do have questions at this public hearing, we're not doing something they have to be afraid of," Hamby said.
Chairman Charles Jennings said "all businesses do this. They like for things to remain anonymous.
"This is something that will bring jobs to this county," Jennings said. "Let's stay positive."
In other business, council voted 4-1 to authorize a $1,200-a-year salary increase per member. Councilmember Chuck Cook did not vote for the measure, saying he wanted to set aside the raise until 2024. He cited the current state of the economy, specifically inflation. No residents spoke during the public hearing.
"I think it would be unwise for us to increase our salaries at this point in time, particularly when so many of the people in the county are suffering and are going to suffer this winter from higher heating costs and other expenses, whether it's gasoline, groceries and all the rest," Cook said.
Council Chairperson Charles Jennings is currently paid $8,313 a year. Other council members are paid $7,749. A compensation study recommended raising the chairperson’s pay to $12,000 and setting the pay for the vice chairperson, currently Bernard Hamby, at $10,800, and all other council members at $9,600. The approved measure increases salaries $1,200 a year across the board.
Council also approved second reading of an ordinance to transfer land to Anthony Hayes in connection to a previous sale of property on Highway 28.
