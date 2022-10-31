McCORMICK — County Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance that would authorize the sale of the McCormick County Speculative Building at the Eco-Industrial Park to a wholesale beverage company that makes non-alcoholic mixers.

The company was listed on the special meeting agenda as "Project Hurricane," with a sale price of $986,613. 

