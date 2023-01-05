McCormick’s new “front door” is on its way — officials broke ground at the town veterans memorial plaza Thursday, which will serve as the town’s entryway across from town hall.

City and county officials were joined by state legislators, local veterans and vet supporters joined at the stage behind the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah for the ceremony. Mayor Roy Smith shared that the $900,500 project to build the memorial plaza and expand parking behind town hall was funded through a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, $300,000 in the town’s budget and the earnings from selling engraved bricks, pavers and monument spots.

