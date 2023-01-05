McCormick’s new “front door” is on its way — officials broke ground at the town veterans memorial plaza Thursday, which will serve as the town’s entryway across from town hall.
City and county officials were joined by state legislators, local veterans and vet supporters joined at the stage behind the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah for the ceremony. Mayor Roy Smith shared that the $900,500 project to build the memorial plaza and expand parking behind town hall was funded through a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, $300,000 in the town’s budget and the earnings from selling engraved bricks, pavers and monument spots.
“When we started this project, we knew it was going to need community support to get it done,” Smith said. “The McCormick veterans park will be a tribute to all veterans — past, present, future — who serve or will serve in the U.S. armed forces, and their families.”
State Sen. Shane Massey shared that the plaza will be a place for people to gather, reconnect with the past and teach children about the people who served their country. Fellow Sen. Billy Garrett called the place “hallowed ground,” saying veterans can come to share their war stories and memories with one another while preserving the legacies of fallen veterans through the engraved pavers.
“The great men and women veterans of our military services have put their lives on the line in order to protect the freedom that we all enjoy,” said County Council Chairman Charles Jennings.
The plaza will face West Augusta Street, and feature brass logos of each branch of the armed services, a flagpole, monuments bearing engraved tributes and benches. Bricks will be laid out to show the names of each military branch in Morse code, with pamphlets at town hall to help teach the code system.
Construction on the plaza will start Jan. 16, though Smith said it wasn’t clear when the work will be complete. David McGhee of SITEC Construction will be building the plaza, and asked residents to be patient with the work being done in the town center.
McCormick is still selling bricks and sponsorships. For information on paver sales, call Smith at 864-852-2225.
