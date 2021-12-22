McCormick County School District’s facilities will soon be scrutinized for potential needs and wants.
The district board of trustees last Monday authorized superintendent Jaime Hembree to engage in a facility study with Thompson Turner Construction.
Hembree told the board the district is “thinking big,” not just for this year, but long term.
The district will contract with Thompson Turner Construction to look at everything from athletic facilities, to HVAC to paving — “anything and everything,” Hembree said.
The company will provide a list of priorities and wants.
Hembree said the company will look at the district’s instructional initiatives and the spaces they use.
“For example, one of the things I would really like to see is an upgrade to our science labs throughout the district,” Hembree said.
Learning looks different now, she said, and kids are being prepared for jobs that don’t yet exist so spaces should match that.
The board approved the recommendation for the study 5-0, with Frank Puckett and Ben White absent.
Board member Terry Wilson asked about the cost of the project. Hembree told him she didn’t have an exact quote, but said a ballpark figure was $10,000.