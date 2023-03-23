After leaving the morning concert by Mac Arnold and the Plate Full O’ Blues, one student walked down the hall and proclaimed it was “better than great.”
Students at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School were treated to a show by the blues artist and his band, and many of them will take the stage with him Thursday as part of a performance at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center.
Tuesday and Wednesday, Arnold and the band spent some time with students who took part in masterclasses teaching them about the bass guitar, guitar, drums and harmonica. Students who learned the harmonica got their own instrument to take with them.
“It’s outstanding, I tell you,” Arnold said.
“The kids, it’s surprising to me how they catch on so fast. We’re having a great time. I’m doing harmonica teaching this week here at the school and it’s a wonderful thing.”
He said the kids have loved learning and the show on Thursday will be fantastic. There will be two performances on Thursday night, and the band will be joined by students from Mays and band members from Emerald High School during the first one.
Lisa Sanders, executive director of Greenwood Performing Arts, said the week is going fantastic, better than anticipated.
“The cool this is the kids have had the chance to have a firsthand experience,” she said.
There’s also a great message in it, she said, not just the music but the message included in the song students learned, “I Can Do Anything.”
Terri Allen, the school’s music teacher, said music is essential and relates students to their culture.
“For these world class professionals to come in and work with our children, it makes it relevant to them that music is not just here in room 603, music is everywhere,” Allen said.
The opportunity coincided with the teachers’ plans to teach about the Harlem Renaissance in art and music.
Art teacher Hope Simpson said students made their own instruments with items they could find, similar to Arnold’s gas can guitar. They also created collages and woodblock prints similar to Harlem Renaissance artists.
“We just made it all about music, focused on the music aspect of the Harlem Renaissance,” Simpson said.
