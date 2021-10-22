The Rev. Christopher B. Thomas was honored Thursday as a Fresh Voices in Humanities Award recipient in a ceremony at the Pastides Alumni Center at the University of South Carolina.
Thomas, director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site in Greenwood, received the award in recognition of his work in preserving Mays’ legacy. Mays is an important figure in South Carolina history and beyond.
The youngest of eight children born to former slaves, in what is now the Epworth community in Greenwood County, Mays went on to become an advocate for education and civil rights. He was a mentor to United States presidents and he met with world leaders.
The Mays museum and preservation site on North Hospital Street in Greenwood is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Save the date. A celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6, and a number of additional events are planned in the days surrounding that occasion.
The historic site contains Mays’ birth home that was previously in Epworth. A large collection of Mays’ books, writings, films, speeches and personal items are at the site and more. Tours can be booked by appointment. Call 864-229-8801.
Award recipients were announced by South Carolina Humanities this summer and the Index-Journal wrote about Thomas’ nomination in a July 14 article.
Thomas and the Rev. Doug Kauffmann, also of Greenwood, are leading a high school youth study program on the history of racial violence in America, in partnership with The Greenwood County Community Remembrance Project Coalition and the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.
Established in 1973, South Carolina Humanities is a nonprofit organization governed by a board of directors, comprised of community leaders in the state. It presents and supports humanities-based experiences, including lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications and oral history projects.