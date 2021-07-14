His tireless work in preserving the legacy of Benjamin E. Mays earned The Rev. Christopher B. Thomas recognition as a Fresh Voices in the Humanities Award recipient.
Thomas, director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site in Greenwood, will be among those honored with the award in a ceremony Oct. 21 at the Pastides Alumni Center at the University of South Carolina.
“I’m honored,” Thomas said. “Over the last five years or so, this historical preservation site’s relationship with Lander University has been strengthened.”
Lucas McMillan, Lander University dean of the college of behavioral and social sciences, nominated Thomas. In his nomination letter, McMillan cites Thomas’ efforts to provide innovative programming and advocacy for people of all ages to learn about Mays, renewing “attention to this important figure in S.C. history.”
“Chris is a humble man and prefers co-teaching or panel discussions, but it is always clear that he is a gifted storyteller and a fountain of knowledge about Dr. Mays,” McMillan wrote in an email to the Index-Journal.
Alice Taylor-Colbert of Greenwood joined McMillan in submitting a letter of support for Thomas’ nomination. Taylor-Colbert, a consultant and retired history professor and dean, said Thomas has been a presenter for a series at Lander University on race and identity, which was funded by South Carolina Humanities.
Taylor-Colbert is also a development and special initiatives officer for South Carolina Humanities.
“He (Christopher Thomas) has studied Dr. Mays so thoroughly and provided such insight,” Taylor-Colbert said of that dialogue series. “... His ability to work with students of all ages is very, very important. As an educator, he’s going to have an impact on the Greenwood community for many, many years.”
When Thomas learned he was being honored with the award, he called his stepmom and said he “wished Dad were still alive so he could see that I’m using the history degree that I got (from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California.)”
“I left college and went into banking and never really used that history degree for many years,” Thomas said, noting he was hired on as Mays Site director after Loy Sartin retired from the post.
In 2020, Lander University professor of history Kevin Witherspoon was named as the chairperson of the inaugural Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair, at the Greenwood university, established by a gift to The Lander Foundation from the Rev. Doug and Sally Kauffmann. Doug is the former chair of The Lander Foundation board of directors and Sally is a 1975 alumna.
As part of the endowed chair, Thomas will have two Lander interns at the Mays Site this fall.
Thomas’ awareness of the Mays Site began not long after it opened when he met Sartin. Thomas started volunteering to conduct site tours.
“It’s all culminating into broadening the reach of the Mays Site,” Thomas said, noting he’s “made a lot of contacts throughout South Carolina working with social studies teachers. ... One of the things I’ve wanted to see is Dr. Mays become part of the state standards in education. He’s part of the Georgia state standards, but not the South Carolina state standards. ... Receiving this award, and getting some more visibility for the site, and awareness of Mays and his legacy. ... I think it’s a good thing for the site.”
Despite Mays being a Greenwood County native, Thomas said Mays’ influence on South Carolina is not a great as that in Georgia, largely because much of Mays’ professional life happened outside of South Carolina, but Mays’ contributions on a national and international level are tremendous.
“It’s important, to me, particularly to see young African Americans even in this time, who hail from small, rural places in this state, that their challenges to come up out of their conditions are still greater than your average citizens’. Mays is a great example of someone born in unlikely circumstances to rise to be a mentor to presidents, to travel the world, to meet with world leaders.”
Thomas says history has been a lifelong passion for him.
“I was kind of prepared to take this on,” Thomas said. “But, when I came to the Mays Site, I was not as knowledgeable about him as I am now. Since I’ve been here, I’ve probably read 15 to 20 books with subject matter around Mays’ life and I continue to learn.”
Thomas also shares what he learns with young scholars and people in the community, from elementary school students to first-generation college students and beyond.
The Mays Site, on the campus of GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission in Greenwood, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It opened on April 26, 2011. Be on the lookout for a commemorative magazine chronicling the site’s establishment and contributions of its namesake.
The youngest of eight children born to former slaves in what is now the Epworth community in Greenwood County, Mays went on to become an advocate for education and civil rights.
Mays, an ordained minister who advised three U.S. presidents, was the longtime president of Morehouse College, of which King was a graduate.
“I’m proud to know that my roots come from the same community that Dr. Mays’ roots come from,” Thomas said.
A native of Sacramento, California, Thomas also has family in South Carolina and he has lived here since 2007.
Thomas also has a Master of Arts in theological studies and a Master of Theology from Liberty University. He is an ordained elder in the Church of God In Christ.
South Carolina Humanities, established in 1973, is a nonprofit organization governed by a board of directors comprised of community leaders in the state. It presents and supports humanities-based experiences, including lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications and oral history projects.