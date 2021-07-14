Mays site director honored for work

In the press release from South Carolina Humanities on the Rev. Christopher B. Thomas winning a Fresh Voices in the Humanities Award, it says:

Rev. Thomas is an ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ and serves as Senior Pastor of New Generation Outreach Ministry. Active in community affairs, he serves as a mentor for MODELS Academy and on the board of directors for Community Initiatives, a non-profit organization in Greenwood, SC. Rev. Thomas is Director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site that is a part of the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission. Inc. and has been instrumental in helping persons across the Lakelands region of South Carolina and beyond to know more about the life and legacy of Dr. Mays.

Joining Rev. Thomas in the Fresh Voices category are Dr. Lydia Brandt, Associate Professor of architecture, American art, and theories and methods of historic preservation at the University of South Carolina; Tamara Herring, Executive Director of the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage; and Dr. Kasie Whitener, novelist, business owner, and instructor at the University of South Carolina.

The 2021 recipients of the Governor’s Awards in the Humanities are Michael Allen, National Park Ranger for the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor; Jannie Harriot, chairperson and charter member of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission; Simon Lewis, Director of the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World program at the College of Charleston; and The Rice Museum, a museum chronicling the history of rice cultivation in Georgetown County.