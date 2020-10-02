For more than a decade, the Greenwood County Democratic Party has had an annual dinner that honors the legacy of historic political leaders from the area. This year, the Carnell-Drummond dinner has added a name.
“This year, the executive committee of the Greenwood County Democrats met and a proposal was made to add the name of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays,” Bill Kimler, chairman of the Greenwood County Democratic Party, said. “Our committee unanimously voted to expand the event name.”
Kimler said the committee thought Mays’ contribution to the area and the nation as a whole made Mays the type of leader that should be recognized alongside Carnell and Drummond.
“We were hard pressed to find a more prominent national figure to come from Greenwood County than Dr. Benjamin Mays,” Kimler said.
Mays, born in Epworth in 1894, grew up in the face of violent racism. After witnessing his father be humiliated during the Phoenix riots, Mays answered a higher calling. He would go on to graduate from high school in Orangeburg as valedictorian before studying at Bates College in Maine, according to a biography of Mays.
Mays traveled to India to meet with Mahatma Gandhi in 1936. He brought the idea of peaceful resistance back with him and mentored his students at Morehouse College, where he served as president.
He and his wife, Sadie, adopted one of his mentored students, Martin Luther King Jr., as their spiritual son, after the couple was unable to bear any children, the website said.
Mays died in 1984.
Marion Carnell was born in 1928 in Ware Shoals. He graduated from Ware Shoals High School in 1945 and attended what was then Lander College.
Carnell was the co-owner of two Piggly Wiggly stores in the area for more than 40 years. He served for four decades in the state House of Representatives, representing District 14. The bridge across the Saluda River connecting Greenwood and Laurens Counties on Highway 25 is named after Carnell.
John Drummond was born in 1919 in Greenwood. A captain in the Air Force, he flew 47 mission in World War II, which included providing air support for troops invading Normandy.
Drummond returned to Greenwood and started Drummond Oil and Greenwood Petroleum. He was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1965, where he served one term. He was elected in 1967 to the state Senate and served for 40 years. While in the senate, he served as chairman of the finance committee and as Senate President Pro Tempore.
When Republicans became the majority party in the senate, a bipartisan group of senators created the position of President Pro Tempore Emeritus for him, the party’s website said.
“They represented some of the finest representatives that came from Greenwood,” Kimler said of Carnell and Drummond.