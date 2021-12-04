The little sprouts at Mays Elementary School planted some sprouts of their own Friday, in an outdoor lesson on S.C. Arbor Day.
Set on the first Friday in December, S.C. Arbor Day differs from the national observation in April of trees’ role in the environment. In April, the kindergarten and first-grade students at Mays planted 100 pine trees, but by the fall, all but one of the seeds had become unviable — they just weren’t sprouting.
When Amber Nappier, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator, heard about the failed seedlings, she wanted to make it up to the class.
“I found out there was a tree grant through Palmetto Pride,” she said. “Let’s do another tree planting.”
She got the city’s horticultural crew involved and reached out to the Clemson extension campus staff to help teach the students why their pine tree seeds from earlier in the year were unviable. They also took the opportunity to teach about the seven native trees — redbuds and tulip poplars.
“It’s great to plant a tree, but I also want people to know how to properly plant a tree,” Nappier said.
S.C. Arbor Day is set in December because trees are dormant and easier to plant, and it’s a rainy season. The months-old trees they planted Friday were leafless, young bark in plastic planters ready for the soil.
“They don’t have as many leaves, so they don’t need as much water,” Stephanie Turner of the Clemson extension program told the students.
Curious students rose their hands and answered questions about why we plant trees. They help the environment, provide oxygen and give animals food. The students giggled and recoiled as Clemson extension forester Tom Brant told them wood products are sometimes used in toothpaste and even ice cream — cellulose can help provide creaminess.
So why did 99 of the pine trees planted in April fail to sprout? It could be because the seeds were buried, Brant told students.
“Most of the time if you bury pine seeds, they rot,” he said. “Thousands and thousands of these little seeds fall out of these trees.”
The seeds like to lay atop mineral soil, and as a pioneer species, they tend to grow fast roots that quickly stabilize the soil below.
“Are they allowed to get their hands dirty?” Nappier asked.
“Yeah,” shouted a boy named William, leaving all the adults laughing.
The students gathered around pre-dug holes as Brant, city horticulture staff, a master gardener volunteer and Turner showed how to check that the hole is deep enough to cover up to the top of the soil attached to the trees’ roots. The dark, moist soil at the roots had students shouting that it was gross, or asking questions about why it was black, but soon they were leaning in to watch the tree be put in place.
Students helped shovel dirt into the holes with their hands, gently patting the soil down. Mulch went around the trees, and students clapped the dusty, dried red clay from their hands.
William said he liked holding the tree, and was excited to watch them grow over the years. His friend Brayden said he enjoyed heaping dirt onto the roots.
“My favorite part was that I got to get my hands dirty, and my mom not tell me what to do, because she doesn’t let me get dirty,” Brayden said.
Mays Principal Tiara Watson said she was excited to give the children this outdoor learning opportunity, and on a bright and unseasonably warm day.
“We planted our seedlings last year and they didn’t produce the way we wanted them to, so it was good to have our kindergarteners and first-graders out here again,” she said. “This is what it’s all about, learning like this and them being able to see all these different careers in the sciences. Careers right here in Greenwood.”