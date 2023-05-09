Ninety Six’s government should have a draft of its delayed 2021 audit any day now, and the town is hiring some help with administrative work.
Since handing over financial records on Aug. 28 to the town’s auditing firm for its 2021-22 audit, the more than eight-month process has cost the town access to county funding. Greenwood County Council chose not to disburse Hospitality Tax funds or other public dollars to the town until the audit is completed and submitted.
The town has known about this withholding of the $15,000 awarded for the Festival of Stars since June 22.
On Monday, Mayor Mike Rowe said he’s expecting a draft of the audit any day now. A representative of the town’s auditing firm — McKinley, Cooper & Co. — told Rowe to expect a draft copy of the audit report on Friday. While Rowe said he didn’t receive the draft, he did get sent a questionnaire the town has received in the past toward the end of the auditing process.
“We were told they’ll try to have us a draft copy soon,” he said. “They’ve had this financial information since August of last year. With the preparation we’ve done it shouldn’t have taken this long.”
Ninety Six began its auditing process for the ‘21-’22 audit about a month before the close of that fiscal year to get an early start on it. Most municipalities in the area start their audits within a few months of the close of their fiscal year — Ware Shoals starts about three months after, Abbeville County within two or three.
Those audits typically don’t last as long as Ninety Six’s last two. Greenwood County’s audit process is usually done within six months, the City of Greenwood’s within two to four.
Rowe said there’s no doubt the town will be changing auditing firms, and their audit preparer will be at the town council’s next workshop to discuss the audit process with them.
The town’s 2020-21 audit was nearly 21 months overdue when it was finished, in part because of delays in providing the auditing firm about 20 records it needed. Rowe said this year’s delay isn’t caused by the same issues.
The auditing firm did have to ask Ninety Six for a few records that weren’t included in the initial handover of documents, but this is a common speed bump for other area municipalities in their auditing processes.
Starting June 5, the town is hiring retired Greenwood County engineer Rossie Corwon as a part-time town administrator. Rowe said Corwon will be paid about $100 a month — a figure they agreed on — as she comes in to work a few days a week.
“Really, she’s worth a lot more than that, but we don’t want to do anything that could jeopardize her retirement,” Rowe said.
Corwon’s experience working on large projects for the county will help with grant applications and management, along with administrative work that could include help with future audits. Corwon, born and raised in Ninety Six and a graduate of Ninety Six High School, said she’s happy for a chance to help out her hometown.
Festival of StarsNinety Six Tourism Director Justin Parker said the town relies on county hospitality tax funds to pay for the S.C. Festival of Stars’ concert and fireworks show.
“We’ve never charged the public for this. We did some VIP seating in the past for people who wanted to get a seat closer to the stage, but we’re not doing that this year, because the park is still being worked on,” Parker said. “We rely on those hospitality funds from the county, vendor fees and money from donations and sponsors.”
This year fireworks costs have increased dramatically, with shipping costs for them quadrupling, he said. Good relations with the stage company kept rental of the stage setup the same cost, but other prices for essential parts of the festival have increased.
The festival runs from June 21-24, with the headlining act — The Kentucky Headhunters — playing Saturday before the 9:45 p.m. fireworks show. Parker said the event is a good fit for hospitality tax dollars, as it brings crowds to the area who go on to stay at Greenwood County hotels and eat at restaurants in the area.
“Those funds are a big help. It’s paid for by the citizens of the county and it’s for tourism,” he said.
