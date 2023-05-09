Ninety Six town hall
Buy Now

Ninety Six is nearing the end of its 2021 audit process, which has been delayed amid Greenwood County withholding funds until the audit is complete.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Ninety Six’s government should have a draft of its delayed 2021 audit any day now, and the town is hiring some help with administrative work.

Since handing over financial records on Aug. 28 to the town’s auditing firm for its 2021-22 audit, the more than eight-month process has cost the town access to county funding. Greenwood County Council chose not to disburse Hospitality Tax funds or other public dollars to the town until the audit is completed and submitted.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags