It has been 27 years since Greenwood County voters last weighed in on a local option sales tax. This November, they get another chance.
The local option sales tax initiative, marketed by the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce as BOOST, would institute a 1-cent sales tax increase in the county that would be tied to reducing property taxes. Of South Carolina’s 46 counties, 32 have a local option sales tax.
Seventy-one percent of the revenue collected is required to be used to reduce property taxes. Of that revenue, 67% will go to Greenwood County to lower county property taxes and the remaining 33% goes to reduce the property taxes in municipalities based on population.
While most of the revenue is dedicated to property tax relief, 29% of the money is split 50-50. Half of the money will be allocated based on the location of the tax collection while the other half is based on population.
“It’s just one of the very few tools to raise revenue,” Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said.
Based on estimates provided by the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office, the City of Greenwood would collect more than $7 million while only receiving $1.9 million in property tax relief and $1.3 million in revenue. Those numbers were produced based on a projection of how this fiscal year’s collections were estimated.
Under those projections, the City of Greenwood would do most of the heavy lifting on collecting these funds. That’s because most Greenwood County businesses are inside the city.
One problem that plagues the city in tax revenue is not having enough properties paying in.
Smith said close to 40% of the property in the city is owned by tax-exempt nonprofits, adding that the city-based nonprofits provide invaluable support to the city. However, the city only receives tax revenue from about 60% of properties within the city limits.
“We have got to remain competitive,” Smith said. “This is a real way we can make that happen.”
Smith said he believes the initiative is in a good place.
“We have overwhelming support from the business community,” he said.
The BOOST plan provides an example of how the savings might be seen. If a person owns a $100,000 house and a $15,000 car in the City of Greenwood, the owner would see a $293 reduction on their home property taxes and a $39 reduction in property taxes on their car. In total, the person would see an overall property tax reduction of $332.
For the person in the scenario above to be affected by the increase in the sales tax, he would have to spend more than $33,000 in taxable retail sales to reach that break-even point.
After property tax relief, Greenwood County and its municipalities can use the excess funds they receive to pay for anything in their operating budgets. Smith and members of City Council have indicated a desire to use those funds for public safety.
“We would like to diversify,” Smith said. “Adding more community-minded police officers.”
When asked whether the city intended to focus on hiring more officers or increasing officer pay to make the city more competitive, Smith said, “We are going to attempt to do both.”
Smith said the city also wants to look at providing improved lighting and security cameras. Although the city intends to bolster its public safety resources, Smith said the city wouldn’t be making any unnecessary purchases.
“We are not talking about militarizing our police department,” Smith said.
While city officials have been forthcoming on what they intend to use the extra revenue on, they can’t make promises for the future.
“We can’t bind future councils,” Smith said.
Smith said he ran for mayor on some of these same ideas. He said the approach to public safety is the key.
“We need to be proactive in our approach, rather than reactive,” Smith said.
Smith said he hopes the extra revenue generated will help with that.
One of the challenges the local option sales tax presents is there is no mechanism in the law for exempting grocery purchases from the increase. Shifting the tax burden from property owners to consumers can have some disproportionate downsides on those who live in poverty.
“We can’t force landlords to pass on the savings,” Smith said.
Smith said he hopes that landlords will pass along the savings to tenants. He said he is open to finding ways to minimize the effect the tax increase will have on lower-income families.
“I’m always open to any ideas,” Smith said.
The push for this initiative started before the novel coronavirus pandemic began to affect our area. Smith said the city is trying to find ways to maintain the current budget without raising property taxes.
“We are just trying to level the playing field,” Smith said. “This is a real tangible way we can really make a difference.”
The mayor described the city’s budget as lean as it possibly can get.
“There is no fat in our budget,” Smith said. “We have trimmed all the fat we can.”
The local option sales tax question will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for Greenwood County voters.
Unlike the Capital Project Sales Tax, this tax does not sunset. To rescind the local option sales tax, SC Code Section 4-10-35 says a petition of 15% of qualified electors in the county can present the petition to the County Council. A referendum to rescind would take place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
A rescission petition can only be made after the tax has been in effect for two years.