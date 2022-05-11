ABBEVILLE — McCormick Area Transit’s continued operation in Abbeville County is a $150,000 question.
That number shouldn’t scare anyone, MATTRANS Director Becky Moon told Abbeville County Council on Monday. She, along with William Boone of United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County and Keith Scott with the Upstate Mobility Alliance, discussed county officials seeking a public transportation contract with the state Department of Transportation.
It includes $150,000 in a 50-50 match to operate the system next year. The county will be responsible for $75,000.
A letter of intent needs to be considered and voted upon, she said. Then County Director David Garner can give the SCDOT notification of the county’s intent to apply for a contract. The deadline to do so is this month.
Greenwood County has had service with MATTRANS with the same contract since July and it has only had to spend $54,000, she said.
In the first month of service in Greenwood, MATTRANS had only had 70 trips. It has seen a nearly 300% increase in monthly ridership requests, Moon said. Most referrals are through word of mouth from people who have used system.
MATTRANS started with a one-day-a-week call-in service in Abbeville, Calhoun Falls and Due West. She said it has expanded schedules for the entire county and has started transfer service with Greenwood County.
A transit system is a growing process. You build upon it and slowly add to the service area, she said. Abbeville’s system receives 30 calls a day inquiring about the system and provides up to 60 roundtrips for passengers a month. As a result, people can stay out of nursing homes, they can shop.
MATTRANS started in McCormick County in 2006, Moon said. It didn’t get full ridership for 3 years.
In Abbeville County, the service has brought in people for COVID vaccines, for shopping and has service veterans who needed reliable transit to VA centers for care, Moon said. MATTRANS also has reaffirmed its relationship with VA and will host VA trips so veterans can attend counseling meetings.
“It’s a success and I want you to feel proud of what’s going on,” Moon said. “People are getting services that are needed. “
“It’s a proven need. It is the biggest investment you’ll make by far,” she said. If it enables people access to jobs, healthcare and voting, you have empowered them to stay in homes and spend money locally.
Transit systems are becoming increasingly popular and rural counties are leading the charge, Scott said after the meeting. MATTRANS is also working with officials in Union and Cherokee counties to establish transit services.
A rule of thumb is it takes about 18 months before a transit system realizes a full commitment, he said. People want to learn they can trust a system before they use it.
In other business:
Ann Davis with the Greater Abbeville Humane Society shared concerns about the Abbeville County Animal Shelter. She said it there’s a lack of accurate medical records for animals and poor record-keeping. She lauded support from the county for increasing part-time work hours, but requested a pay raise for shelter staff.
Mack Beatty aired concerns about how the council conducts business, especially with the budget process. Powerpoint presentations look cool, but it would be nice to look at a budget draft. Recalling the phone troubles and the need for new fencing at the animal shelter and a focus on how much the county saves if county staff do the work themselves, Beatty said “Y’all boys need to learn how to negotiate.”
Chairperson William “Billy” Norris read a proclamation that designates May 15-22 as National EMT Week.
Council passed a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into a contract with Palmetto Posting Inc. of Spartanburg for the posting of delinquent taxes notices.
Garner was authorized to enter into a purchase agreement with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of an ambulance not to exceed $265,180.