While I am a big believer in early and absentee voting, especially in light of the pandemic, I opted to vote in person on Election Day.
The line at my precinct wasn’t long, and while I had a short wait after one of the tablets used to sign in voters accidentally came unplugged, the entire episode lasted less than five minutes. Plus, I got a nifty sticker and the satisfaction of loading my ballot into the machine.
Why did I vote in person, you ask?
Logistics and trust.
I live in Clinton and work in Greenwood. To vote in-person absentee, I would have had to carve out time to drive to Laurens ahead of work and gamble about whether the line might be long. That seemed like a potential hassle.
And while I voted by mail in the June primary and generally trust mail-in ballots, my faith has worn thin.
A big concern of mine is the consistency of the mail. I know I’ve had problems with the mail I haven’t seen in the past, such as bills that never came. Whoever did get them didn’t pay either. And with national concerns about dismantled sorting machines, quashed overtime and a lack of concern about speed — although judges have blocked much of that — I had increasing doubts about whether I could trust postal workers to deliver my ballot on time should I go that route.
I was concerned, too, about whether any bad actor might try to find a way to get a hold of my ballot. With some equating mail-in ballots with voter fraud and anecdotal reports of ballots being discarded across the country, it’s not difficult to imagine someone trying to intercept my ballot for some ill-conceived purpose. The constant court cases over voting rules did little to ease my concern about whether my vote would count, either. We know at least 47 voters in Greenwood County won’t have their votes count because of the witness signatures. (If I had voted by mail, I would have had a witness signature.)
It was hard to escape pondering possible election challenges, especially with some polling showing a razor-thin margin between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison, something that seemed more likely with the push by Democrats to get conservatives to vote for Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe instead of Graham, even though Bledsoe dropped out weeks ago to endorse the incumbent. Could voting by mail get my ballot quashed during litigation?
You also have to wonder if someone is going to look at your mailed ballot and connect it to you, especially should there be litigation. As someone who doesn’t say who I vote for because of my chosen profession, it doesn’t seem worth the risk. (Note: This seems very unlikely and I’m sure it’s illegal for anyone to look.)
With all of that said, nearly a half-million South Carolinians appear to have successfully voted by mail, so my misgivings were likely unfounded. However, sometimes it’s better to be safe than sorry.