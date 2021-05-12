A year after the pandemic shuttered businesses and led to massive layoffs across South Carolina and the nation, Gov. Henry McMaster says we now face “an unprecedented labor shortage.”
Well, how big is this labor shortage?
The total drop in people working from March 2020 — the highwater mark for employment in South Carolina — to March 2021 is about 30,000, or roughly 1.3%. In Greenwood County, the drop in people working year over year is 335, or about 1.1%.
That doesn’t seem like such a big drop in employment. Meanwhile, for every 28 people who are employed, there is one job opening, and the positions that are available include a number of low-wage, part-time work. Again, that hardly seems dire.
While March only saw 30,000 fewer people working, the number of nonfarm jobs dropped 66,600, or about 3%.
Why would the number of nonfarm jobs drop at nearly three times the rate as the number of people working? Why would the number of nonfarm jobs drop more than 36,000 beyond the drop in the number of people working?
It’s simple. We’re not talking about full-time jobs with benefits that can lead you to homeownership and financial security. No, many of these are part-time gigs that pay at or just above minimum wage. The reason the drop in nonfarm jobs is so much more pronounced than the overall drop in employment is that 30,000 to 40,000 — perhaps more — represented second or third jobs and not primary employment, which is why fast-food places and the like are the businesses struggling to fill positions.
That’s a big chunk of the more than 80,000 jobs that state officials say are open. Meanwhile, there are 108,000 or so currently drawing unemployment and about 120,000 who are considered unemployed, an estimate that just shows how many people are looking for work. When half or so of the jobs available are really meant for secondary employment, you have far fewer openings for primary employment than available employees.
None of that sounds like “an unprecedented labor shortage.” When millions of women joined the workforce during World War II for the dual purpose of filling in for men who were sent to the battlefield and taking part in a massive ramping up of military-related production, that was in response to “an unprecedented labor shortage.” What we’re seeing today ain’t that.
While that extra $300 weekly unemployment payment might keep some people from applying for some open jobs, the wages for a number of these open positions will hardly inspire someone to apply. Perhaps if employers guaranteed hours and adjusted wages to keep pace with inflation without the government mandating such increases, there would be no so-called labor shortage. However, when the leading burger-slinging corporation can’t even figure out how to consistently have working ice cream machines, that might be asking too much from the industry.
Beggars can’t be choosers — that goes for job seekers and hirers alike.