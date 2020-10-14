Did you know that Jaime Harrison raised $57 million last quarter?
While some were surprised by news of the record-breaking haul in South Carolina’s Senate race, most of us who own a TV have a good idea of exactly how much he’s spending.
It’s a lot — and not just “super-size it” a lot, either. He bought the whole dang restaurant. Heck, he’s spending more in the Palmetto State than billionaire Tom Steyer did for his failed Democratic presidential bid.
Harrison’s ads aren’t just on television. If you watch a YouTube clip or play an ad-supported game on your smartphone, he’s waiting behind a Plexiglass shield to tell you about his grandfather or to ask: “What happened to Lindsey Graham?”
Meanwhile, the three-term Republican has upped his ad game, bashing the Democratic nominee (Did you know Harrison is a Democrat? He doesn’t bring it up.) for his ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and for his work for a lobbying group while enlisting the support of top South Carolina Republicans, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley.
Too often, opposing spots play back-to-back — there has to be a related surge in whiplash. If you’re like me, you are ready for this bombardment to stop. I even kind of miss those occasional Cialis ads.
However, it is creating a fascinating viewing experience for those watching this week’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, appears more than any other person involved save Barrett. And during the rare commercial breaks on the 24-hour cable news channels — regardless of which political persuasion you choose — you will see an ad supporting Harrison, perhaps pointing to that time Graham said “use my words against me.”
Let me tell you, I am looking forward to the morning of Nov. 4. There’s a good chance we won’t know yet who won the presidency or some other key races, but at least the ads will stop. I think we can all count that as a win.
I’m Matthew Hensley and I approve this message.