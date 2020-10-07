“There is a natural human resistance to change that has long deterred The Index-Journal from making this change even after it had been convinced that it was the logical and best thing to do.”
— Index-Journal staff, on combining the Sunday and Saturday editions in 1941
A number of you were no doubt surprised and even a little disappointed when, come Sunday morning, you had no paper at the end of your driveway. Some more determined readers might have even scoured ditches or combed through nearby bushes in hopes of finding rolled-up newsprint with the latest from the Index-Journal, all to no avail.
Sept. 27 was our last Sunday edition. Now, all of what you would get in a Sunday paper has been combined with Saturday’s edition for the Index-Journal Weekender.
While we tried to tout it enough to lessen the surprise, change is hard.
However, this is a road we’ve been down before.
When the Greenwood Index and Greenwood Daily Journal merged in 1919 to form The Index-Journal — yes, we capped the “the” back then — we published every single day. We were an afternoon paper Monday through Saturday and a morning paper on Sundays, which made for a frantic turnaround while Saturday’s edition was hitting the pavement.
That lasted more than two decades. But after weathering the Great Depression, the practice changed in 1941 while the paper’s founder, Harry Watson, was still on the masthead.
“This step is taken at least for the duration of the present emergency and its complicated problems affecting all lines of the publishing,” the newspaper announced on Oct. 1, with its final Sunday edition coming just four days later.
It doesn’t spell out what emergency caused the newspaper to curtail a day of publishing, but the front page was dominated by coverage of World War II, which the U.S. had yet to enter, and the announcement was next to a story on the looming gas shortage. It doesn’t leave much to the imagination.
“This change has been decided upon after careful consideration of the problems affecting the newspaper publishing industry of the whole country and it is in line with decisions recently made by other newspapers which have had the same editions as The Index-Journal,” the newspaper continued, pointing to the Charlotte News and New Orleans Daily Item as other newspapers to make the change.
Much like how we handled the change today, The Index and other papers that cut Sunday expanded Saturday’s edition to include lifestyle coverage and comics people looked to in the Sunday edition.
A reminder on the final Sunday edition — or at least the last we would print for a while — the newspaper thanked advertisers and readers for their support.
“Remember, The Index-Journal has served this community, in one form or another, for forty-five years. It will continue to do that and do it better and better year by year,” the paper printed. “When the people of this community want news, complete and accurate news, they look to The Index-Journal and they shall never be disappointed. The change now to be made is a step in progress and in an enlarged and better service to the community.”
When Sunday editions returned in February 1984, it replaced Saturday editions. It wasn’t until August 1999 that Index-Journal returned to printing every day.
Now, as we face pandemic and the digital age some 21 years later, we’re trying to navigate the changing times by exploring our old roads. We hope you stay with us for the ride as we work to fulfill that promise of community coverage Watson made 79 years ago.