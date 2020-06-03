Last year, 36.7% of the nearly half-million children reported missing in this country were black — despite African Americans accounting for just 14% of children in the U.S.
And 2019 was not an enigma, with the FBI documenting an all-too-consistent disparity over the years.
Studies have shown black children stay missing for longer than white children, and while the overwhelming majority of all missing children are found, African Americans are more likely to never come home.
Some of the reasons for this disparity are complex and difficult to fix. Some, however, aren’t. One fact in particular I find disconcerting: media disproportionately reports on white missing children.
In my mind, that is an easy one to remedy. When a child is reported missing — any child — we should let our readers know so that they, too, can keep an eye out for the kid.
That is something we strive to do and it’s one of the highest public services any newspaper can perform.
That’s why, when a 14-year-old girl was reported missing last week, we started writing about her as soon as the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office alerted us to her disappearance — even though it seemed likely she ran away.
And we didn’t just put her name out there. We wrote about the search efforts, even the requests from FBI agents for neighbors to hand over DNA samples.
Everyone here was relieved when authorities found her safe in Florida two days after she had left home.
That girl is white.
I know I was frustrated Thursday to find out from people posting on Facebook that Greenwood police are searching for not one, but two children of color, one of whom was last seen nearly three months ago.
This leads to a very reasonable question: Why was such a public search performed for one missing child, who was then found within two days, but not for two others who remain missing?
Police pointed to information that officers would not divulge to justify why the search was different.
People have a reasonable expectation of privacy about some things, especially when they are children, so I don’t blame law enforcement for not wanting to release information that could prove embarrassing. And I understand that performing a large-scale search drains time and resources, and if authorities don’t have a good idea of where to search, such efforts are fruitless.
What I don’t understand is why, when officers shared this information with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to be posted on a public-facing website along with other agencies, they didn’t also share it with their community.
I suspect it’s because when officers investigate a crime, they try to keep as much of that investigation in-house. Sharing too much too soon can tip a detective’s hand and let a potential suspect slip through their fingers. It seems the opposite should be true in a missing person’s case.
Even for runaways who are likely well beyond Greenwood’s borders.
That’s because you don’t know who might have seen a missing child at a restaurant or a gas station. Perhaps someone saw them as a passenger in a car and can identify the vehicle or who they were with. Without letting the public know, all of the well-meaning people who would share what they have seen won’t because they don’t know someone is missing.
And there’s always the chance that even the best information police have today could prove wrong tomorrow, meaning a child who didn’t run away and is in real danger might have to wait longer before the public knows to pay attention.
Newspapers can’t go it alone on reporting about missing persons, either. Police are the gatekeepers for this information and we have to rely on officers to tell us when someone is missing. And because law enforcement can access private information that we can’t, they can tell when someone is not reporting a missing person in good faith.
A paper I was associated with in North Carolina had a person reach out to say their child was missing and in the area. A reporter called the local police department to check it out and found out the parent was trying to find where their child and former spouse lived despite a court order meant to prevent just that — information we wouldn’t have had access to but is readily available to police. Needless to say, no story was written.
But had police validated the story and let us know there was a missing child, there would have been no hesitation to report on it because of how universally accepted it is that local newspapers have an obligation to report on every missing child in their communities.
We can only do this if officers tell us, which is why it’s important for police to let people know when someone is missing.
Really, though, what’s important is that there are two children who were reported missing in Greenwood.
Antonio Patterson, 16, was reported missing on March 6 while 17-year-old Breyonna Outing was reported missing May 14.
As of Tuesday, they were still listed as missing.
If you have seen either of them, call Greenwood police at 864-942-8401.