A newspaper staple that predates the Index-Journal, letters to Santa offer a window into the innocent world of a child.
And if you picked up Saturday’s edition, you likely had a good chuckle at 6-year-old Noah’s request, which included a few video game systems, a skateboard, a cellphone and $100,000.
Same, little man. Same.
These trivial yet magical little passages are always heartwarming.
Well, almost always.
Letters that printed in Abbeville a century ago that are, well, a bit peculiar keep resurfacing on social media. Take for instance the ones that appeared in the Dec. 22, 1922 edition of The Press and Banner.
Buddie McCuen called Santa “a big old fraud” and threatened to sic his dog on the elderly elf should he visit because he didn’t care for last year’s haul. Fred White Jr. and Mike Morgan promised they would stand watch all night “and if you come along we are going to rock you and kill a reindeer.” No wonder the North Pole now dispatches a legion of scout elves to amuse children and torment parents!
Aside from these threats, Brother White tattled on William McCallister for calling Kris Kringle “a big bum” and alleged the boy would give his Santa presents away. White planned to be out of town and acknowledged he had no need for a holiday haul. And Robert Jackson, the self-proclaimed “the fighter of Church Street,” wrote that presents are for girls and he eats only raw meat.
Yet another present-spurner, 5-year-old M.B. “Bradley Boy” Reese Jr. told jolly old St. Nick that he was nearly as tall as his dad and too big to hang a stocking. Instead, he asked that his presents go to Benjamin Barnwell and even offered to have his new suit go to “any poor boy who wants it” while he dresses in his old clothes. Meanwhile, Frank Howie described himself as a good boy who always goes to Sunday School, but he wanted Santa to pass by his house and instead give his presents to orphans.
Call me a skeptic, but these letters don’t seem all that authentic. Could you imagine a little boy or girl shooing away gifts by the sack full?
I decided to investigate a bit.
Looking through other clippings and Census records, Samuel E. “Buddie” McCuen was a very real boy who turned 9 that year. Frank Howie and Fred Hill Jr. would have been 5. The 1920 Census had a Robert Jackson who was born in 1919, but it’s a common name so he wasn’t necessarily the carnivore. In other words, most or all of the boys mentioned in this sampling were real.
Perhaps these kids wanted to be on the naughty list?
Well, it’s plausible. The cost of black coal tripled from April to August, and while the price was easing by December, it still cost twice what it was at the start of 1922. So children (or their parents) might have wanted a stocking full of coal, especially if they realized the price of coal wouldn’t be so high again until after World War II. But that doesn’t seem likely.
Maybe letters to Santa were different back in the day?
I glanced through the ones in The Index-Journal about that time and they seem to follow a similar formula to what we see today, even if the gifts and wording were different. And a number of other letters in The Press and Banner seem more typical.
Paul Bowers, who runs a newsletter called Brutal South, posited that adults could very well be behind these. He pointed to a different letter to Santa, one from 1921 and signed by actual adult Blanche Reep who filled her missive with inside jokes for the folks at what was then Abbeville County Memorial Hospital. Tongue-in-check letters were more common in the early 1900s than what we see today, so it seems possible.
But why would adults threaten the big man using the names of real kids?
Without a Ouija board handy, we might not have a definitive answer. I suspect some of these were from friends, rivals, older siblings — someone who might have enjoyed teasing these children by adding their names to the naughty list or asking to forgo presents. If anyone knows, I’d love to hear about it.
But whoever was behind these letters and why they chose to write them, the joke might ultimately be on them. While they have all long since passed, Santa is as real today as he was then. And as Ray Stevens once said:
”Be careful what you say and do
‘Cause Santa Claus is watchin’ you.”