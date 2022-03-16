There’s something magical about the box scores that can offer any sports fan at any point in time a brief portrait of a game that might have been played in some stadium thousands of miles away or in decades long past.
Fox Mulder, a character from “The X-Files” who was supported by a cadre of ace writers, eloquently described the allure of these numeral-filled tables: “It distills all the chaos and action of any game in the history of all baseball games into one tiny, perfect, rectangular sequence of numbers.”
To document wonks who devour public records instead of sports scores, meeting minutes offer that same portal into the discussions and decisions of any public body.
For those unfamiliar with minutes, they document what happens at each meeting, detail each discussion and record every vote. Scholars, lawyers and journalists use it as a bedrock for understanding the actions of various boards. While each body is responsible for its own minutes and has some discretion about what they contain, state law spells out the minimum:
SECTION 30-4-90. Minutes of meetings of public bodies.
(a) All public bodies shall keep written minutes of all of their public meetings. Such minutes shall include but need not be limited to:
(1) The date, time and place of the meeting.
(2) The members of the public body recorded as either present or absent.
(3) The substance of all matters proposed, discussed or decided and, at the request of any member, a record, by an individual member, of any votes taken.
(4) Any other information that any member of the public body requests be included or reflected in the minutes.
These aren’t transcripts, however, and boil down sometimes hours of presentations, conversations and roll calls to just a few pages. Without the minutiae, one has to wonder what this could mean when attorneys or judges try to decipher the intent of an ordinance years later. They also are subject to the same human error as any other written record, which can limit their usefulness.
I’ve heard a few stories about meddlesome minute making that raise concerns about what a wayward board can get away with while no one is looking. For instance, one person related a tale about a committee meeting where, according to the minutes, a member was present who had yet to join that board. It’s not clear how that happened — Simple mistake? Manufactured minutes? — but an attorney recently told me that some boards have “fixed” problems from a past meeting not by redoing a problematic vote but instead by adjusting the minutes so everything seems fine and dandy.
None of that seems to be a crime, at least according to my reading of the law. The worst a body could face is a lawsuit that ends with a judge chastising its members and paying out legal fees to the plaintiff.
And that’s only if someone could prove something unscrupulous happened and the minutes are not accurate.
I don’t think this practice is widespread, at least not yet, but without some change, the public might soon face a serious disservice — at least for those meetings that no one attends.
However, there’s a solution that a number of boards — including most we cover — have already adopted.
Video.
While some bodies had already adopted the practice, recording and broadcasting meetings gained steam near the start of the pandemic and there’s now such widespread use that few bodies aren’t streaming online, except perhaps those too small to make it worthwhile.
Now might be time for the Legislature to act to ensure that growth continues and meetings are archived over the long haul.
Here are the basics of what such legislation could include:
Require public bodies to record meetings, except for those municipalities below a certain size. The Town of Troy, for instance, has a minuscule budget and fewer than 100 residents. For such a small town, this could be an unnecessary burden.
Set a minimum timeframe for archiving video that will meet the needs of the public. If something stays on your credit report for seven years, it seems recordings of these meetings can last at least that long. Perhaps even indefinitely.
Provide basic standards, training, even equipment, to achieve a minimum quality. Yes, this might come with a slight cost out of a $14 billion budget.
If the Legislature wanted the state to exercise more control, it could have an agency — perhaps the South Carolina Department of Archives and History — develop its own service to host such videos with plenty of server space for long-term retention. Or perhaps lawmakers could call on ETV, which already records and archives Legislative meetings, to assist.
Yes, public bodies would still need to keep minutes, but this is a way to keep them honest while giving voters and taxpayers a fuller understanding of decisions from their local elected leaders.
This is just one thought on how government can be more transparent, related to you during Sunshine Week. Have your own ideas? Consider sharing them in a letter to the editor. Keep your thoughts to no more than 250 words and email letters@indexjournal.com.