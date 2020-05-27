Despite using WordPress for the backend, the website looks slick.
The video playing in the background — a repeating, nine-second clip shows a woman filling out an official form on a clipboard and a man walking to his mailbox — especially increases the apparent production value.
The site offers a promise: “Voting from home is easier than ever. Just choose your county below, fill out the form, and check your mailbox!”
It’s easy to use. You scroll down, select your county, fill out a short webform and your county elections board sends you an absentee ballot request form.
This straight-forward website, however, does not disclose who owns or operates it. There is no privacy policy or terms of service. There isn’t a disclaimer under the webform about how your name, address or email address will be used.
Oddly, it only lists some of South Carolina’s 46 counties. And that snazzy clip is actually part of a PBS NewsHour video on YouTube that is more than 10 minutes long.
Who is behind this website?
Is it legitimate?
What will it do with your personal information?
I did some digging and no, this isn’t a fly-by-night website. SCAbsentee.com is operated by conservative-leaning Ivory Tusk Consulting, which is doing work for some local candidates, such as John Long and Bryan Hope, and only has races in the listed counties.
R.J. May III, founder and president of Ivory Tusk Consulting, released a statement pointing to the prevalence of such absentee voter pushes among candidates and stressing that the State Election Commission knew the company was running the website.
“All information submitted is automatically forwarded to county election commissions to help voters have their voices heard at the ballot box,” he said.
Anyone who got a mailer for the website knows the consulting business itself is no fan of absentee voting. This isn’t an ordinary primary, however, and the pandemic will likely cause South Carolina to set a record for mailed ballots. Like it or not, candidates across the state have had to unenthusiastically embrace voting-by-mail — even if it’s been at arm’s length.
And because most people found out about the website from the mailers or from the candidates — Long, for instance, posted a link to his personal Facebook page — there is little reason to collect personal information and the website acts as a pass-through.
We even tested it. One of our staff members tried using the form and checked with the county election office a few hours later. The office had not only received his request for an absentee ballot request, but the request had already been mailed.
While it was easy to determine what was going on once I found out who was running the site, it took a little while to figure it out. Aside from Long’s post and a Twitter thread that was dismissive of the website, no one was linking to the site when I first saw it last week on Wednesday night.
At least no one recent, that is. The state GOP once owned the domain and used it to help Republicans vote absentee. However, the party went a different direction and the domain went dormant and became available more than a year ago.
It was bought in February using a domain name registrar that hides the name of the owner.
To track down this information, I did a WHOIS search, went through some websites that track domain name ownership history and searched for the website on Google, Twitter and Facebook.
That’s when I emailed the State Election Commission and the state GOP to see if either entity knew who or what was behind SCAbsentee.com, then took screenshots and made an archive of the pages while I tried to figure out where to look next.
When going through tweets on Thursday morning, someone in that dismissive thread mentioned the site’s SSL certificate and linked it to a campaign. I decided to look at a free SSL certificate search website and found that in some of the URLs with the certificate was “ivorytuskconsulting,” which seemed to reference Lexington-based Ivory Tusk Consulting.
I was relieved at that point because I knew that the website likely wasn’t run by some Russian hacking farm and stealing the information from would-be voters, but I still had to go that extra step of checking in with Ivory Tusk.
I reached out Thursday afternoon and had a statement by Friday morning that was followed with a phone call, all verifying that this website was set up to help voters and not for something nefarious.
A few hours after that, SEC responded to my email — which was probably overlooked because I sent it at 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday during what has been a busy time for the agency — and said Ivory Tusk indeed ran the site and appeared to be properly sending information to the SEC to relay to county election offices.
Why go down this long rabbit hole?
It is easy to forget, but you should always make sure you know how your information is being used. If you don’t know who runs a website or how your information will be used, you should give it a hard pass.
Let me tell you, I’m glad my sleuthing turned into this column instead of unveiling some scheme to steal your information. At the same time, I suspect many of you reading this thought I was writing in a foreign language when you saw “WHOIS search” or “SSL certificate,” which is another reason to share who runs this website.
Remember: If you feel uneasy about a website, don’t be afraid to call or email an official to check it out or to do your own research.