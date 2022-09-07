I enjoy reading the pontifications of The Press and Banner’s Lamar T. West Sr. The venerable publisher presents interesting and sometimes thoughtful commentary on the state of all things Abbeville.
Last week’s piece, an apparent attempt to rebuff this newspaper for an editorial that appeared in our Aug. 27 edition, was no exception. (While it wasn’t this editor who penned that “Our View” — which was published without attribution as is the custom at this and many other newspapers — the author’s name is withheld by request.)
Mr. West writes that our recitation of Abbeville’s long history is true before, interesting enough, implying that it’s not. In the process, he manages to mince a tidbit about Greenwood.
In noting that Greenwood County was formed in 1897, Mr. West writes that “portions of Abbeville and Edgefield County were merged and Greenwood was named after a large plantation owner.” It’s unclear to me whether he intended to say that the city or county was named for a portly planter — perhaps he meant the owner of a large plantation? — but neither is true. Greenwood County was named for its county seat, Greenwood, and the city of Greenwood was named for the plantation of John McGehee Jr.
Mr. West then tries to educate our unnamed writer about the history of Abbeville school finance by citing a law that affects every school district in the state — yes, that includes Greenwood County’s three districts.
I don’t fault his umbrage at the 2006 tax “relief” law that removed the burden of funding schools from owner-occupied property taxes and instead shifted that responsibility to sales tax dollars that trickle through Columbia and the backs of business owners. That Faustian bargain undercut local control of school policy and finance while moving the bill to businesses and consumers, but might have helped a few lawmakers keep their seats.
Still, Abbeville County has options, such as school bonds (which weren’t affected by the “relief” law and would be paid off in part by taxes on owner-occupied property) or an additional penny sales tax, to address the aging facilities. Voters and school board members have soundly defeated such measures.
And while Mr. West laments the burden of taxes in Abbeville — and seems to envy the sales tax dollars collected in the Emerald City — Abbeville County’s taxes are less burdensome than much of the state.
According to the Tax Foundation, a think-tank focused on the taxing questions of funding government, the median property tax bill in Abbeville County was $534 in 2019 — the second lowest in the Upstate. Meanwhile, Greenwood County’s median payer shelled out a whopping $857. Median property values are likely the biggest factor in that difference.
To find median tax bills appreciably lower than those in Abbeville County, one would have to venture to South Carolina’s Corridor of Shame or to greatly impoverished Allendale County.
And while that lower median tax bill comes despite a much higher millage rate for funding county government — Abbeville County pays .13670 to Greenwood County’s .07360, according to the December 2021 “South Carolina Property Tax Rates Report by County” — Abbevillians actually paid a lower rate for schools (.22340) than property owners in districts 50 (.24880) or 51 (.25500), or at least the property owners who pay school taxes.
Don’t think I’m arguing for tax hikes in A-town. I’m not. And I am glad to see $38 million go to the lead plaintiff (well, alphabetically first plaintiff) in the decadeslong lawsuit over school funding that repeatedly won in the courtroom but still lost in the classroom. It’s clear our state does too little to support schools in rural districts, and this is a step in the right direction.
Still, I see the irony highlighted by the unnamed editorial writer in the county that won’t tax itself to fund school improvements but will gladly take from the bigger, taxpayer-funded pot. As was often said in those pirate movies starring Johnny Depp and produced by Mickey Mouse & Co., “Take what you can, give nothing back!”
And I want to thank Mr. West for his most salient point, although one he apparently missed while making a pretzel of himself on tax policy.
As he alleges, Ninety Six High School was built in 1963. Well, a Ninety Six High School was erected then. That building, which is younger than Abbeville High, was mothballed a decade ago to make way for a new high school. Our readers know this as the old Ninety Six High, and it was a topic of discussion at last week’s District 52 board meeting.
And there was indeed a Clinton High School built in 1917, as Mr. West asserts. However, a newer structure was later constructed, opening in 1956 — the same year ground broke on Abbeville High. Fifty-two years later, work began on the third Clinton High School, which welcomed students in 2010.
Those new schools, by the way, were funded by bonds.
Mr. West mentions the initial construction of schools in other districts — for instance, Woodruff High School was built in 1908 (and subsequently replaced in 1925, 1953 and 1989) — while omitting the fact that they have all since been replaced, save for Ware Shoals High School, which dates back nearly 100 years. (Perhaps that district, too, can benefit from open state coffers?)
Other districts continue to raise new high schools, which makes sense as buildings only last so long without becoming money pits.
A January 1999 issued brief from the U.S. Department of Education fretted about the age of schools, many of which were built to accommodate Baby Boomers, as was the case with Abbeville High.
It describes increasing replacement of original “equipment” — a term it uses so broadly that it includes entire roofs — as the decades wear on. “After 40 years, a school building begins rapid deterioration,” the brief says “and after 60 years most schools are abandoned.”
Abbeville High opened 65 years ago.
While some buildings — Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral, London’s Big Ben, Abbeville’s Burt-Stark Mansion — have enough historical or cultural value that the growing cost of upkeep seems worthwhile, school buildings often do not. And while this $38 million infusion from state taxpayers might seem like a godsend, it’s ultimately just a costly get-me-by.
This leaves school leaders with a conundrum. Do they make long-term plans for two new high schools or a single consolidated school? How do they pay for these steep costs? Do you account for a dwindling student body or leave room for population growth? How do they build support for the inevitable need for school bonds and tax hikes? Will the district instead keep reaching for increasingly expensive Band-aids to stave off the inevitable need for replacement, and hope taxpayers from across the state will keep footing the bill?
I do not envy the district decision-makers tasked with answering these questions, nor do I relish the predicament of the children and educators who deserve newer facilities than Abbeville County has to offer. It’s a taxing issue for sure. But if these plans don’t start forming soon, a decade from now we’ll be writing about the latest abortive attempt to fix or replace a crumbling Abbeville High.