Abbeville High
Buy Now

In this archival photo from 1957, two students pose at the door they would open while greeting students to the new Abbeville High School, which still stands and is in use 65 years later.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

I enjoy reading the pontifications of The Press and Banner’s Lamar T. West Sr. The venerable publisher presents interesting and sometimes thoughtful commentary on the state of all things Abbeville.

Last week’s piece, an apparent attempt to rebuff this newspaper for an editorial that appeared in our Aug. 27 edition, was no exception. (While it wasn’t this editor who penned that “Our View” — which was published without attribution as is the custom at this and many other newspapers — the author’s name is withheld by request.)

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or mhensley@indexjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @IJMattHensley.