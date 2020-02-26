Imagine that your team has a bye week and you’re stuck watching teams you don’t care about head into triple overtime as a slow-moving, low-scoring game continues on your TV while the remote is on hiatus.
If you’re a Republican being subjected to the endless rounds of Democratic debates and Tom Steyer ads, that’s probably how you’re feeling as South Carolina prepares to be the fourth of 57 — er, I mean 50 — states to weigh in on who should be the Democratic standard-bearer in the 2020 presidential election.
Meanwhile, the Republican nominee is a certainty and South Carolina is among the states that have canceled primaries ahead of Trump’s guaranteed bid for renomination.
In some ways, it seems silly that the Palmetto State gets an outsized role in nominating the Democratic candidate when the last time the party’s presidential nominee carried the state was in 1976. That year, South Carolinians helped send a peanut farmer turned politician from neighboring Georgia to the White House. It’s difficult to imagine a reasonable scenario in which that 40-year precedent changes in 2020.
However, it’s important that South Carolina gets to weigh in as part of the Democratic primary.
For one, members of the party here are, by and large, different from their brethren in New England or along the West Coast and deserve to be represented as part of what is mostly a democratic process.
Beyond that, it brings money and attention to the state it might not otherwise receive. South Carolina’s TV and radio stations are enjoying the ad dollars they’ve seen — even if the viewing and listening public is growing ever-ready for March — and a number of local businesses across the state have benefited from the influx of campaign dollars.
And with three billionaires running, there’s a lot of money to go around this year. Spending by presidential campaigns topped $1.4 billion as of Jan. 31, which is on track to beat the record-setting $1.8 billion spent by campaigns in 2008 before we get even out of the primaries. It’s possible it already has. No wonder this year’s presidential race seems inescapable.
I know it’s taxing for a lot of our Republican readers to see and hear so much about the party they don’t care for — they’ve told us on Facebook and in phone calls — just as I’m sure it was difficult for Democrats in 2012 when Republicans made constant appearances on 1A ahead of the Jan. 21 primary while Obama was relegated to inside pages.
There’s no fast-forward button. We can’t get to Saturday any quicker. If you can grit your teeth a little longer, we can all get through this together.
In the meantime, perhaps we could see the wave of Mike Bloomberg spots undergo the same stop-and-frisk that’s mentioned in attacks on the former New York mayor. I mean, he’s not even on our ballot.