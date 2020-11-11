Well, we’ve finished out our longest Election Day in years. And for some undecided races where counting is still ongoing, it is dragging on.
A lot of people are going to call pollsters the big losers. They were off in a few key states and need to recalibrate, but they weren’t that bad this time around. If anything, the people who treat polls as sacrosanct should be treated as losers.
Yes, President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection. Short of someone proving significant irregularities across multiple states and hundreds of thousands of ballots, it is mathematically impossible for Trump to pull off a win. And none of the lawsuits from the Trump campaign currently suggest such systematic fraud that the result of any state could be upended. Still, he received more than 70 million votes — the second-highest vote tally for any candidate in U.S. history — and kept the margin close in a number of key states, so it’s not the staggering defeat some might make it out to be.
And despite losing the presidency, Republicans were actually the big winners of the cycle. The party is poised to pick up seats in the U.S. House and is in a good position to hold the U.S. Senate, depending on how two Senate runoffs in traditionally red Georgia turn out. More important, Republicans held on to legislatures across the country and even picked up one, giving them control of the next round of redistricting and an edge in many federal and state races for the next decade.
No, the biggest loser of 2020 was third parties.
After having a fantastic decade in the ‘90s, with Ross Perot having an oversized presence in two presidential contests and Jesse Ventura becoming governor of Minnesota, third parties have increasingly been seen as potential spoilers and perhaps a throwaway vote.
It started in 2000 when three third-party candidates received more votes than what separated Vice President Al Gore and then-Gov. George W. Bush in Florida. Reform Party candidate Pat Buchanan actually said he thought some people voted for him instead of Gore out of confusion in the race that gave Bush one of the narrowest electoral college wins in history.
That remained the narrative. For instance, 2016 saw some pointing to Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s vote tallies in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all of which exceeded Trump’s margin of victory in those respective states — as what kept former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from becoming president. That might be why this year’s Green Party nominee received just two-tenths of a percent in the popular vote.
And in 2020, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen’s vote counts could be seen as having a spoiling effect, at least if her supporters would have been more likely to vote for Trump.
In Georgia, a state no one has called, Joe Biden currently leads by 12,292. There are few votes left to count and recounts seldom move the needle by more than a few hundred votes. And Republican state officials have already said there are no credible claims thereof widespread voting irregularities in Georgia, so it’s getting to the point where the Peach State is likely out of reach for Trump.
Jorgensen’s Georgia tally was 61,999 — or about five times the difference between Biden and Trump.
The margin between Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania is 46,002 votes; Jorgensen received 77,700.
In Arizona, where half a percentage-point separates the two major party candidates, the Libertarian raked in 1.5% of the vote. And with close to 40,000 votes, Jorgensen nearly doubled the 20,000-vote difference between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin.
I’m not one to begrudge third parties and I think it’s likely that those who supported Jorgensen were never going to vote for Biden or Trump, but that doesn’t change what has become the narrative.
Also this cycle, in the U.S. Senate race that pit Republican incumbent David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff, the pair got 49.7% of the vote to 47.9%, respectively, with Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel taking 2.3%. If it weren’t for Hazel, Perdue would have been reelected and Georgia would only be preparing for one Senate runoff in January instead of two.
And let’s not forget that in South Carolina, Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison and PACs supporting his bid tried to get conservatives to vote for Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe instead of Sen. Lindsey Graham in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat the three-term Republican.
This came after Bledsoe dropped out to endorse Graham.
Don’t get me wrong. I like third parties, at least on paper, and support the idea that any qualified candidate should be able to run for office. But these elections with tight margins and high stakes make it increasingly difficult for third parties to be competitive. If anything, it points to their relevance only as spoilers. Short of more states adopting ranked-choice voting, I don’t see a bright future for third parties in America.