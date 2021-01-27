In the months following Appomattox, Union soldiers marched across the South to serve as peacekeepers in the freshly defeated Confederate states.
Some recountings of the early postwar era erroneously paint Northern units as occupiers who committed atrocities at the behest of “carpetbaggers” flocking South in the early days after surrender. The truth, however, is that the beleaguered civil authorities, beset by a crumbling economy and manpower shortage, were unable to rein in rampant crime without military support in the immediate aftermath of hostilities. A quick scan of South Carolina’s newspapers shows those who resided in the Upstate were largely glad to see U.S. troops in 1865.
At least so long as those uniformed men with rifles were white.
Black soldiers, many of whom escaped servitude to join the Union and fight to free other slaves, met a different reality. White Southerners were distrustful of these freedmen. Rumors ran rampant that African American servicemen disrespected local whites, although these often thin allegations seem more of a reflection of deep-seated racial views than any real slight.
There were a few episodes in South Carolina that saw Black soldiers killing whites — I think I’ve seen reports of four — but they appear to have been exaggerated in the media and then grew taller in the ideologically charged mythologies that followed. For instance, when a Confederate veteran confronted a Black soldier on a train in Newberry because he sat too close to a white woman, the ensuing fight led to that soldier shooting the ex-Confederate. However, the white-controlled conservative newspapers of the day made it out as though a whole squad of Black soldiers lynched the veteran despite denials from a commanding officer. When residents murdered Black soldiers, however, it received little coverage in the press.
Ulysses S. Grant toured the South after the war and heard constant complaints from whites about African American troops, which he passed along to Washington. It’s doubtful Northern states, which only reluctantly recruited African American service members, would have had a different reaction.
Perhaps it’s little wonder, then, that Southern whites worked to disarm freedmen and disband Black militias in subsequent years, and the sons and grandsons of former confederates sought unsuccessfully to keep African Americans from draft eligibility in World War I. When Black servicemen returned from Europe, they were subjected to lynchings and other forms of violence. It wasn’t until after World War II that the military became desegregated, and even then the process dragged on for about a decade. Of course, those soldiers still faced the same “whites” and “colored” signs when they ventured off military bases and struggled to find housing. During the Vietnam War, African Americans were disproportionately drafted to fight in the unpopular conflict while being woefully underrepresented on draft boards.
All the while, progress slowly marched on.
In 1940, Benjamin O. Davis Sr. became the nation’s first Black general. Thirty-five years later, Daniel James Jr. was promoted to NORAD commander, making him the first African American to become a four-star general. President George H.W. Bush named Colin Powell chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position within the Department of Defense and another African American first. Since Friday, the agency that oversees our military has been headed by Lloyd Austin, who served for nearly 40 years and four as a retiree before becoming the nation’s first Black secretary of defense.
Yes, there’s still a ways to go in combating systemic racism, with people of color statistically having worse outcomes in everything from the criminal justice system to the ability to accumulate wealth. We have, however, come a long way from when the government only begrudgingly recruited African Americans and barred Blacks from leadership posts within the military.