As help arrived early one Thursday morning, the walls of a dormitory at Harbison College were already crumbling and flames broke through the doors and windows.
Three students died March 17, 1910, in the early morning blaze: Edward M. Dubose of Lamar, Samuel Jenkins of Carlisle and Carl Duckett of Charlotte, North Carolina. Five others were injured after jumping from windows of the burning dorm.
All were Black — the school was created to teach the Black students who were just a few generations removed from slavery.
The president’s house, too, caught fire, but the flames on his residence were quickly extinguished.
The cause: arson.
The Press and Banner reported that it seemed “kerosene had been poured over practically the entire floor of the main building, as the fire, when discovered, seemed to be burning in all parts of the building at the same time.”
But who was the culprit?
The State newspaper in Columbia offered up a theory: whites who were “incited by race hatred, intensified by a feeling of jealousy awakened by a vague sense of inferiority in the breast of the untutored white when he sees the negro responding to the stirring of ambition.” At a time when lynchings were rampant and “The Clansman” was a beloved play, thinking that racist whites torched a sign of Black progress seems logical.
The newspaper went on to blame office seekers — perhaps a reference to Pitchfork Ben Tillman and his legacy — and “pandering editors” for inspiring violent racist acts. While this writer hasn’t perused every edition of the venerable Abbeville paper from that period to see if such an allegation were true, it is consistent with widespread practices at the time, including at the Index-Journal’s forerunners. And at the time, newspapers often had much wider circulation, so other publications were reaching Abbeville.
Just looking at the same edition of The Press and Banner that reported the fire, the conclusion seems valid. The newspaper bemoaned that a judge’s opinion “saves a fiend from a deserved hanging” after the state Supreme Court ruled a Black man needed a new trial because the state never proved a crime even happened. On the same page, the paper had “BRUTE ATTACKS CHILD” and “The Fiend Was Pursued by a Posse But He Got Away” overtop a story about an unnamed Black man who desperately tried to escape a lynch mob in Belleville, Georgia, despite never being charged with a crime.
While all of its charges seem reasonable, The State offered no immediate proof of who might have burned down the building; it sounds right, but it’s speculation.
Responding to the editorial, The Columbia Record offered a different take: those who live in Abbeville suspected Black residents were behind the fire, perhaps out of jealousy, and readers should trust them because they must have a reason to think so. It sounds far less credible, but had the same amount of supporting evidence.
Whoever burned the dorm and murdered three Black students has been lost to time. The closest they got to justice was a mass meeting in Abbeville condemning the act — if it’s anything like other mass meetings to condemn violence at the time, there’s a good chance a perpetrator or two were among attendees — and rewards were offered, but to no avail.
No one was arrested, and the school moved away.