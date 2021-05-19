Perhaps best captured by Australian documentarian George Miller in “The Road Warrior,” last week saw a post-apocalyptic landscape pockmarked from combat over fuel scarcities and ...
OK, OK, that might be a bit much, but last week was headache-inducing for many because hackers stopped Colonial Pipeline, and the ensuing panic-buying stretched the supply of gas too thin.
Like many of you, I survived. I did so without brawling with strangers or filling coolers with petrol. Frankly, it didn’t really affect me much at all.
You see, I drive a trusty old Toyota Corolla that’s more than a decade old and has nearly a quarter-million miles on it. The check engine light has been on for about 170,000 miles of that. I’m hoping it’s a faulty O2 sensor, but nothing has failed or fallen off yet, so I think it’s OK.
One perk of this car is its remarkably decent gas mileage.
My commute to and from Clinton is not quite 30 miles. Not a major haul, but it adds up. It leaves me filling up my 12-gallon tank about every week or so. I can probably go a little longer, but despite having a tolerance for a check engine light, I don’t want to see the low gas light, which has always seemed far more dire.
When I got below a quarter of a tank, I filled up May 7 on my way home from work. My next fill-up? This past Monday.
That’s right, I went nine straight days without filling up or topping off, and didn’t stop again until Day 10. I drove past cars lined up at some stations and bagged up fuel nozzles at others without ever having the urge to pump gas.
How is that possible?
Well, despite years of allegations to the contrary from both my parents and far more people than I can count — that means at least five — I was endowed with some quantity of common sense. Knowing how short-lived the so-called gas shortage would be, and understanding that panic-buying makes any situation worse (remember The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020?), I opted to wait until the time I would normally fuel up before refilling my tank.
I didn’t have to wait in a long line to get regular unleaded. I didn’t fill some questionable container with no real lid with a flammable payload. I certainly didn’t put myself at any greater risk of a fiery wreck than usual. Instead, I had a relatively normal experience at the pump, first on May 7, then on Monday. I did have to walk into the station on Monday instead of paying at the pump, and there was still a $30 limit on fuel purchases, so it wasn’t quite the typical experience, but there was no line.
While it was easy for me, I imagine there are others who had very different experiences — especially those who have to travel for work or keep gas in their equipment for any number of jobs. But there was always plenty of supply, assuming people didn’t decide to arbitrarily top off their tanks or fill any empty pail, bucket or other vessel within reach with a derivative of Texas gold.
This reactionary approach to perceived shortages is by no means a new phenomenon. A dozen or so recessions in U.S. history, including The Great Depression, are linked to financial panics, so called because people become concerned about their investments or bank accounts and make a run on financial institutions to pull their money out. Hoarding and overbuying things in short supply is such a common theme in American history that rationing was common around any war effort, sometimes beyond what was needed to win the conflict.
Y’all, we can do better. The next time there’s an alleged shortage, just stay calm and resist the urge to buy, buy, buy.
Anyway, I’m getting tired of seeing this check engine light. Anyone got a square of electrical tape?