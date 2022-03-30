I was recently reminded of what remains one of the oddest school board votes I’ve witnessed.
This was back when I was a reporter with The News Herald in Morganton, North Carolina, more than a decade ago. I wasn’t the principal on the education beat but got tapped into meeting coverage one day when the journalist who usually attended wasn’t able to make it.
Somehow, what’s typically the most mundane part of any agenda — approving the minutes from the most recent board meeting — met with resistance.
Nearly half the Burke County school board wouldn’t OK this record of what happened.
There was no discussion of what was wrong. No one mentioned any error, nor did anyone seek to add or amend what was given to the board.
Still, approval eked by in a 4-3 vote.
Why?
After a few conversations, I found out this was meant as a protest against the board majority and the votes from the last meeting, which was common for that board but something I have yet to see from any other board, at least with any frequency.
It was a symptom of a well-known problem. The board was fractured and nearly every issue became contentious. Two years before that meeting, accreditor AdvancED publicly raised concerns about what was happening in Burke County and began a lengthy process to get the district on track.
By early 2011, the body decided to strip the district’s high schools of accreditation, giving a six-month reprieve for the board to address its problems. And AdvencED’s monitoring team made clear that it was the board, not the schools or students, who caused the action.
“When adults who are in leadership roles in a school system conduct themselves in an ineffective, unprofessional manner, students are impacted and their future progress is impaired. It is very apparent to the team that staffing is not the issue with Burke County schools; the problem rests with all the members of the board of education. Board members have failed to sustain any sense of working collaboratively as an effective team to improve the Burke County School System,” the group wrote.
In the wake of that damning pronouncement, the superintendent was sacked and members of the board minority decided they wouldn’t seek new terms. The high schools ultimately retained accreditation, sparing students from navigating the college admission process for those graduating from an unaccredited high school. And in the intervening years, the makeup of that board has changed.
After last week’s raucous Abbeville County school board meeting, which saw board members talking over one another and disagreements about board minutes, it’s difficult not to wonder whether this board is going down that same path.
Yes, it’s natural in a representative democracy for elected leaders to disagree. There’s nothing new or wrong about split votes. But the lack of civility at that gathering of trustees is what gives me pause.
Please, make this a one-off and let cooler heads prevail.
Remember: The children are watching, and they might pay the price if this board conduct continues.