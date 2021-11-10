This is something of a programming note: I am working on a project about the local 1868 election that we will publish in February.
It’s about racial tension, political intimidation, murder and mayhem — you know, light subject matter.
I have scoured old newspapers and pored through a number of documents to stitch together what happened during that tumultuous year across what was then Abbeville County, which includes much of modern day Greenwood and McCormick counties, and already have a good bit written — about 11,000 words so far — but there is no such thing as being too exhaustive.
If have letters, diaries, farm records or anything else from 1868 or so that could help piece together what happened here that year, I would love to see it. And feel free to share your oral histories of the time.
If you have any prominent relatives from the area and you’re worried about how they’ll be portrayed, feel free to stop by or call. My only warning would be that I will try my best to fairly and accurately portray what happened, but fair and accurate isn’t too flattering to the first incarnation of the Klan or some of the shenanigans that happened during that election.