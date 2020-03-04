It was 2016.
A former governor and two-time presidential candidate who had received nearly 61 million votes in 2012 was so incensed by the man his party seemed poised to nominate that he told Republicans they needed to vote for whoever could beat billionaire developer Donald Trump in their state in a bid to stop the businessman’s ascension.
Mitt Romney’s plea was unsuccessful, and Trump took the nomination and eventually the presidency.
Some top South Carolina Republicans concocted a similar plot this year, seeking to damage Joe Biden’s chances at the nomination and lift up Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee. Aided by the lack of a Republican presidential primary this year, Republicans could hit the polls for the Democratic Socialist from Vermont and potentially deny the former vice president the strong win he needed to revive is hopes of getting to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
That effort, dubbed “Operation Chaos,” largely failed.
Fueled by a late endorsement by Democratic kingmaker Rep. Jim Clyburn, Biden performed well ahead of expectations, topping his polling averages by nearly 10 points. Meanwhile, even with Republican backers, Sanders underperformed his polling numbers in the first-in-the-South contest by as much as 5 points.
Assuming there were Republicans who voted for the liberal senator, the only difference it might have made was in delivering a worse night to billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer. He fell below the 15% threshold needed for delegates from the Palmetto State as well as in each of South Carolina’s seven congressional districts.
He came closest to 15% here in District 3, receiving 7,465 — or 14.55% — of the 51,321 votes cast, while Sanders received 11,555 votes, or 22.52%. If at least 1,555 of those votes were cast by Republicans participating in Operation Chaos — which would be 3% of the District’s votes — then it would have been enough to keep Steyer from getting delegates, helping Biden as much as it helps Sanders.
It’s difficult to say why it was unsuccessful. Perhaps efforts to stymie instead of support candidates are doomed to fail, or maybe Republicans realized voting for Sanders meant they were supporting a socialist, which soured the idea.
Frankly, some people might have been confused about the process or thought they would be breaking party rules to cast a ballot in the Democratic primary.
The Greenville County Republican Party actually sent out an email letting members know they could, in fact, vote: “It has come to our attention that a rumor has been circulating, particularly among members of the Republican Women’s clubs, that voting in the Democrat Presidential Preference Primary today, as we were urged to do by President Trump last night in his speech at the rally in North Charleston, would violate Party rules. Such a rumor is false, based upon a misunderstanding, or misinterpretation, of the rules being cited.”
Another possibility is that the Clyburn effect overwhelmed whatever boost Sanders might have seen from conservatives.
Whatever happened, the former vice president — did you know he served with Obama? — had a good night Saturday. As this is being written ahead of polls closing on Super Tuesday, I’m still waiting to see how much a Biden win here means to the rest of the country.
Barring a chaotic Super Tuesday or some other news event overshadowing the most consequential day of voting in the primary, today’s front page will tell you whether Biden finds Joementum out of his South Carolina win or if instead Sleepy Joe creeps in. We’ll see.
All I know for sure is this is going to be a long primary season — they seem to get longer every year — although being able to see ads that aren’t by Steyer on my TV will make it all-the-more bearable.