It was a Greenwood travesty of endless portions — I mean epic proportions.
No, I’m not talking about the great power outage of 2020 that darkened the city Monday night, keeping residents from learning about the Iowa caucus results — er — watching the latest episode of “The Bachelor.”
By the way, did you know there wasn’t actually a booming birth rate after the Great Blackout of 1965? That was fake news.
Anyway, something far more dastardly occurred.
After years and years of speculation and hope that the Emerald City would entice an Italian-themed eatery that would deliver vast quantities of soup, salad and carbsticks, there seemed a glimmer of hope that such a restaurant was destined to join our family.
That’s right, at some point last week, Google Maps was updated to include an Olive Garden in Greenwood. It appeared the chain was intent on serving countless bowls of calorie-rich pasta to clamoring Greenwoodians out of the former Ruby Tuesday building, amid the mass of storage pods in the U-Haul parking lot.
We learned this from an excited reader who was calling to see if the all-knowing internet giant was telling the truth.
That Olive Garden might move there seemed odd to everyone in the office. No property transfer or building permit had passed our desks indicating the former restaurant had changed hands or was preparing for renovations. No one had seen construction at 262 Bypass 72 NW. We weren’t even sure the building fit with the restaurant’s typical look. Could something we saw on the internet actually be false?
Yes, in fact, it can.
After looking through the account of the lone reviewer on the entry, it appeared the same person had also reviewed two obviously fake businesses in Greenwood that were also created last week. It might not be common knowledge, but nearly anyone with a Google account can create a fake business location — which is likely what happened here.
Darden Restaurants Inc. didn’t respond to a request for comment on Friday. Not long after we reached out, Greenwood’s Olive Garden vanished from Google Maps.
It appears it was all a hoax.
So, put your pants with the elastic waistband back in the drawer. Leave the purse that’s just long enough to fit a basket or three of breadsticks in the closet. Stop salivating over a potential tour of Italy. Your never-ending hankering will go unabated.
Unless, that is, you feel up for a drive to Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, Augusta, Columbia, Gaffney or any of the restaurant’s other nearly 900 locations. And heck, if you feel too tired to drive on a full stomach and too poor after the bill to afford a hotel room, put that “When you’re here, you’re family” promise to the test and see if they’ll let you crash for the night.