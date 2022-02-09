Newspapers should be magic.
Readers should be able to trudge up the street at daybreak and find with delight the latest edition, something so noiselessly delivered that it was as if an occult hand had emerged from the blackness of night and effortlessly caused the day’s broadsheet to materialize before stealthily moving to thousands of other driveways and doorsteps.
Then the reader, with freshly brewed coffee in hand, should be able to turn page after page, finding on each one stories about their community and its people.
On their best days, these papers can bring adults the enchantment of a basket of candy on Easter morning or the joy of a visit from the tooth fairy.
Industrywide, that luster has faded over the years. Newsrooms have grown lean. Daily offerings are thinner than in years past. Some publications have abandoned print days or mothballed their presses.
But so long as subscribers can expect that newspaper at the end of their driveway, that magic stays alive.
For a number of you reading this, the spell has been broken.
Our carrier force — those people tasked with seamlessly bringing you the paper day after day — has been beset by problems for more than a week. A few have COVID-19. Some quit. And the labor market that has left openings at every factory and fast-food joint in Greenwood has delivered us the same lack of applicants. The short of it is, five of our routes are down. Filling them on the fly is no small task, with some of these routes taking five or six hours to complete.
We’re doing our best to work through this and minimize the effect on you. Until we have more people in drivers’ seats, however, we’re limited. Starting this past Sunday, we print the next day’s edition at 8 p.m. — about four hours earlier than usual — to give those covering other routes more time to deliver. That earlier press time means you might have to wait a day to find out what happened at a meeting or late game, or read about it at indexjournal.com, but it also should help most or all of you get your newspaper on time until we resolve the situation.
This isn’t just a problem here. Newspapers everywhere are struggling to fill carrier vacancies. It’s forced some to reign in how far out they deliver.
There is good news. You can help us restore the magic and our later press time. How, you ask? Help us find new carriers. Perhaps you’re interested in a side job or know someone who needs extra money. Maybe your loved one is an insomniac who’s looking to fill their nighttime hours.
Anyone interested in a newspaper route is encouraged to call 864-223-1411 or visit indexjournal.com/careers.