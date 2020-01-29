It was a furor heard across the country.
Parents were in an uproar about the name selected for a soon-to-open school in Greenwood: Springfield Elementary.
Students had voted on the name, which was revealed at Greenwood County School District 50 board meeting in January 1994. Within days, a number of grownups connected the name to “The Simpsons” — the long-running prime-time cartoon that premiered 30 years ago last month — and began petitioning for a new name for the not-yet-opened school.
To some of our younger readers, it might be surprising to hear how controversial the cartoon was back in the ‘90s because of how tame it is compared to some mainstream animated shows today. At the time, however, rabble-rouser Bart Simpson drew ire because he was a disobedient child who lacked respect for his parents, especially his father, Homer.
The perennial ne’er-do-well’s disdain for authority went beyond his home on Evergreen Terrace, with his antics often targeting teachers or administrators at the fictional Springfield Elementary.
“The Simpsons” became a target of the religious right, which saw the show as a sign of the weakening of traditional family values. During an address to the National Religious Broadcasters in 1992, then-President George Bush even said: “We are going to keep on trying to strengthen the American family, to make American families a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons.”
It’s little surprise, then, that someone with the Greenwood County School District 50 Joint PTA-PTO Council would tell The Associated Press that Bart “has no respect for authority, especially not school authority.”
By a unanimous vote, the council opposed the name and asked the school board to go back to the drawing board.
The problem, though, is there was no evidence that students took the name from the TV series. The superintendent at the time, Mike McKenzie, said quite the opposite at a February 1994 school board meeting.
When students voted for one of 10 options to be the name of the school, each option had a short reason listed for why that choice should be considered.
When counselors probed the students to see if “The Simpsons” influenced their votes, the responses were that the students “overwhelmingly selected the name Springfield from writing samples,” according to McKenzie.
This was the reason given for why students should vote for Springfield: “The school is being built on a field. That will make a good place to play ball. Also, spring is a happy season. A school that is a happy place to be would be Springfield Elementary.”
The option received 1,254 out of about 3,000 votes case. The next highest was Sky Light Elementary at 349 votes, which had this pitch: “I think education should be like the sky. It should be bright so when it is time for kids to pass on their education it will light up their education it will light up their heads.”
So it seems the show likely played little, if any, role in choosing the Springfield name. Granted, misleading grownups is right out of the playbook of perpetually 10-year-old Bart Simpson.
That's the story of how this school was named, at least according to our archives. If you were involved in naming the school and have a different recollection, we'd love to hear it.
And while the name had meaning to those elementary students who voted 26 years ago on the Springfield name, we should remember that this name doesn’t have a deeper history here in Greenwood County. There is no Springfield community and no great forefather named Springfield here; there is no meaning beyond that short description on the ballot and what members of the PTA read into the name.
There’s a different name that’s been floated for the school that does have deep roots here: Benjamin E. Mays, a longtime educator and likely the most consequential figure to come from Greenwood County for his role as mentor to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other key figures in the civil rights movement.
It is in this writer’s estimation that renaming Springfield in honor of Mays, whose unwelcoming experiences in this county helped shape him as a champion against segregation and institutional racism, would be a powerful symbol in a time of rising racial tensions and what seems to be a renaissance for hate groups. The alternative is leaving it with the name of Bart’s school, even if it’s by coincidence.