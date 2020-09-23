Dear Republican Party of North Carolina,
We can’t keep going on like nothing has changed between us.
I mean, sure, we’ve had some laughs over the years, but I live in South Carolina now and have for a few years.
I have been registered to vote in the Palmetto State since 2016 and notified my former county election office in North Carolina when I moved. When I checked online, my registration as an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina was inactive.
And yet for whatever reason, you keep mailing me.
Last week, I received a North Carolina absentee ballot request form from you — the second you have sent me this cycle. These mailers weren’t forwarded by the post office. My Clinton, South Carolina address is what’s printed on the front.
I get it. Every vote matters — you say as much in your correspondence. And polls make the presidential race seem tight in North Carolina. But a South Carolinian voting in North Carolina is a big no-no.
I’m sure it’s an honest mistake. Perhaps an intern overlooked an out-of-state address on your mailing list, or there’s some hope I’ve neglected to update my voter registration. And listen, I appreciate the effort you have put into keeping up with me even though I have never contributed to a political campaign.
There’s no telling what the future might hold. Perhaps I’ll find myself living in the Tar Heel state once more. Should that happen, I’ll read every mailer you send. I love reading campaign materials.
For now, however, these mailings should probably stop. At the very least, they shouldn’t inadvertently ask me to commit voter fraud.
And should the North Carolina Democratic Party be reading this, I’m not saying “yes” to you by saying “no” to the N.C. GOP. This isn’t The Bachelor finale and I’m not into long-distance politics. I’m not voting in North Carolina this year. Period.
But hey, Dems and GOPers of that Yankee Carolina, if you have a hankering to send me something, ship barbecue instead of flyers. Your pulled pork is divine. Down here, they put mustard on it.