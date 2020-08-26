Each day, carriers across the nation go from one residence to another delivering news in hardcopy.
This has been true for longer than there have been driveways to receive tossed newspapers.
However, there are fewer print subscribers, fewer routes and fewer newspapers than in years past, forcing circulation departments to make tough decisions.
I don’t work on that side of the building, but I’ve spoken with enough people in circulation in my 12 years as a journalist to have a decent understanding of what cost-saving decisions have been enacted across newspapers nationwide to keep carriers rolling.
One big decision remains where to throw papers.
At one time, it made sense to throw in every corner of your coverage area and beyond because fuel was cheap and penetration of the printed product was high everywhere.
But gas and vehicle maintenance cost quite a bit and an increasing number of people have dropped delivery in favor of digital news.
That means while costs remain relatively low inside city limits because of higher population density and a close proximity to the distribution point, those costs go up the farther a carrier gets from the loading dock while the revenue associated with a route drops as people become more spread out.
At some point, when readers are too spread out, it costs more money to deliver a paper than we make off subscriptions.
So what do newspapers do? They weigh options:
1. Raise prices on all subscribers
2. Raise prices on subscribers in select outlying areas
3. Stop delivering to select outlying areas
4. Stop printing some days
None of these are good choices, with Option 2 often turning the most toxic. But businesses have to balance revenue and expenses, so tough choices sometimes have to be made.
The U.S. Postal Service is facing the same issue. With more people staying connected online, the volume of mail is falling, as is the associated revenue. But that doesn’t change the number of residences postal carriers have to reach.
Some of the options are grim. Lawmakers and top postal officials can agree to significantly curtail services in rural areas, where low population density makes it cost more per resident to deliver. This might mean people get mail once a week or once a month, or that residents will have to drive themselves to some postal location instead of receiving mail at home — and would be disastrous for sending animals or medicine through USPS.
Instead, maybe prices will go up considerably to make up for falling sales or taxpayers can subsidize operations. Perhaps cutting delivery days nationwide could help balance the budget, or decision-makers will find some other excruciating way to save money.
I don’t know what the right solution is or which one our government will inevitably, but I suspect many of us will be unhappy with whatever comes next, whenever that might be.
Heck, we might even reminisce about how much better things were in 2020 — well at least when it comes to the mail.