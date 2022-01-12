I know what some of you are thinking.
As a member of the Western media elite, I profiteer on the misfortunes of others, blindly support American imperialism and am beholden to some liberal billionaire — perhaps vaccine/microchip innovator Bill Gates — who underwrites my very existence.
That’s news to me. I drive a decade-old, non-luxury sedan with more than a quarter-million miles on it. Let’s just say I’m still waiting for that alleged payout.
I think it’s coming soon, but from a source that might surprise you: Charles Koch.
That’s right, that delightful billionaire-CEO-turned-libertarian-philanthropist has decided to cut me a rather large check. I was surprised, too, but he emailed me personally to tell me about my upcoming windfall.
“Dear Email User,” he began, a warm and familiar way to address me. He’s not nearly the boogeyman that some liberals would describe!
The 21st richest person in the world continued: “My name is Charles Koch, A philanthropist, the CEO and Chairman of the Charles Koch Charitable Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the world. I believe strongly in ‘Giving’ while living’ I had one idea that never changed in my mind — that you should use your wealth to help people and i have decided to secretly give {$1,500,000.00} to randomly selected individuals worldwide.”
With his spotless prose and entirely plausible rationale for cutting me a seven-figure check, I know this isn’t too good to be true. All I had to do was email him back to confirm my address. And sure, he wanted me to respond to a different email address than the one he used, and he might have misspelled “foundation” in said different email address, but has anything from the internet ever been wrong?
Moreover, this is from the Honorable Mr. Koch, and while I have never met him and have no idea why he would email me, I will not let you call this gentleman and scholar a liar. And I know it’s from him because his name is right there at the end of the email. I mean, would a flimflammer really use someone else’s name to fleece, bamboozle or hoodwink? I think not.
By the way, Mr. Koch, if you’re reading this, is there anything I can do for you? Need a fresh cup of coffee? Need a foot rub? Got some tension in your shoulders? Just let me know.
If I were to be apprehensive, I could call the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs at 800-922-1594 or 803-734-4200 to report a scam, or visit the agency’s website at consumer.sc.gov to report a scam. I might also call local law enforcement, especially if someone was posing as a local entity or targeting people in the area.
But since this seems 100% legitimate, all I have to do is kick up my feet, research tax laws and wait for that check, which is surely in the mail.
Wait. He wanted this kept secret. I can trust you all not to blab, right?