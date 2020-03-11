A beacon across the waves, the beam of a lighthouse guides and comforts the wayward sailor upon a dark and stormy sea.
The white tip of a foxhound’s tail can be as helpful in navigating life, although if you’re following the fleeing canine, its sight might be less comforting.
In this case, it was how Tonja was able to track the absconding Maggie as it was all that showed above waist-high grass while they made their way along a busy highway in rural North Carolina.
This was one of her many getaways. Driven by a love for flight and freedom, the puppy kept us on our toes through her many escapes — including once when she bounded through the glass on a set of French doors.
Perhaps her most notable time on the lam was when she outwitted our veteran veterinarian and slipped out of his office on the edge of Laurinburg, North Carolina. She raced back and forth across a busy highway and a nearby railroad tracks while Dr. Mike tried desperately to corner the rambunctious hound.
Lacking the puppy stamina that let Maggie dart back and forth just outside his reach, an exhausted Dr. Mike gave up and lay on the ground. And Maggie, seeing that the chase ended, went and lay next to the vet, sharing with him the same love we came to know.
This sweet dog, who mastered eating off a fork, has always known how to lead us on unexpected adventures.
Perhaps it should come as no surprise, but she entered our lives one night along a dark country road — we only saw she was there because the McDonald’s wrapper in her mouth was flapping. After bribing her with Japanese takeout, the tri-color puppy was in our car and a part of our lives.
That was 13 years ago. Her journeys came to an end Monday when we bid her a tearful farewell.
And while Maggie’s masterful prowess for escape could have allowed her to slip from Alcatraz in her prime, as an aging hound, she dialed her flights back to one or two a year.
Still, her personality never waned. She would always visit with anyone she saw — human or canine — and loved licking children’s faces, perhaps in the hope there was caked-on food. At about the same time each night, she would get insistent that someone come to bed so that she, too, could lie down for the night.
At times, she would stomp or bay or puff out her cheeks to get our attention, whether it was to let us know she needed to go out or to alert us about some treat she needed.
And always, she let us know she loved us — even if it was by lying across the room from us and groaning when we got too loud.
We’ll miss Maggie. She was a good girl.