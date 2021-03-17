It is easy for paid observers to make time for local council and school board meetings.
I mean, the job requires you to attend, and regular meetings are often on reporters’ schedules weeks or months before an agenda ever materializes. The only real reason we miss covering a meeting is when too many meetings conflict for us to hit them all.
But what about for other residents? Family dinners and homework help for young children often conflict with these early evening meetings, with others happening earlier during the average workday. I can tell you from experience that it is rare to see more than a handful of people attend most council meetings beyond staff and elected officials.
Sure, we attend meetings so you don’t have to, and you can pick up the next day’s Index-Journal for a rundown on what happened. (Don’t subscribe? Call 864-223-1413.) But media isn’t the gatekeeper it once was to local government goings-on, nor should it be.
You should be able to listen to discussions on important topics in the community.
You should be able to hear how officials vote on local matters.
You should be able to watch those you elect conduct the people’s business.
As it turns out, you can — and without hiring a babysitter or taking time off work.
A growing number of bodies make their meetings available via livestream. While some, such as Greenwood County Council, have provided live and archival video of their proceedings for years, others are recent adopters to the practice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This hasn’t been without hiccups, such as connection problems and garbled audio, especially when leaders participate remotely. But it also allows people who can’t attend a meeting in person to see and hear the officials who represent them. I know I take advantage of Greenwood City Council’s livestreams to listen to meetings while I drive to pick up my daughter from day care.
If you can’t watch a meeting live, there are other ways to find out what happened. For a highlights reel, check the latest edition of the Index. Get a blow-by-blow with the minutes from the meeting. But if you want the nitty-gritty of what transpired, you will want the full playback. Again, some bodies make archival video readily available, such as Greenwood County Council, and because of coronavirus precautions, access to meetings via video is at its highest point yet.
I hope offering livestreams isn’t another COVID trend that will fall by the wayside once most things return to the pre-pandemic normal. If anything, more governments should embrace streaming meetings. It’s not expensive — heck, anyone with a smartphone and a Facebook page can broadcast live video to the whole internet. But more important, residents deserve this level of transparency from their governments.
It shouldn’t be easier to find out what’s happening in D.C. or Columbia than it is just down the street — especially since the decisions that happen here have a greater impact on residents’ lives — but that’s what happens when meetings aren’t streamed.
Of course, all of this transparency only makes residents better informed about their government if they watch. Are you watching?