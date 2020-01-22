There are a number of steps we take in processing and posting the daily booking reports.
We look for when jail logs overlap to make sure we don’t post the same person twice for the same charge.
If we’re concerned that the name of a person or road might be misspelled, we’ll check against other sources, such as the public index, Google Maps and Greenwood County GIS’s online tools.
We also have someone check each photo caption against the jail intake report to make sure the information is largely correct, or at least consistent with what we receive from the jail.
There’s one thing we don’t do: take people’s money.
One would hope that most of our readers would understand that you can’t pay us money to keep your name out of the paper or off indexjournal.com. That’s not how it works.
But that doesn’t stop us from getting calls every now and then from someone who heard that $40 would keep their photo off our website.
It would be unethical for us to accept money to keep something out of the paper. It would jeopardize our independence and our reputation if we did so. Heck, we might even be shamed from the industry if we were to pull such a scheme.
Even worse than all that, however, is that we would be extorting people. Think about it. If you tell someone you have unsavory information about someone and you will publish it if they don’t pay you money, that’s called blackmail. Allowing people to pay to have booking photos omitted or removed might fall short of the legal definition of blackmail because of the lack of direct communication with those facing charges before publication, which is why the purveyors of those search engine optimized mugshot websites aren’t all in jail. However, it makes it no less unseemly — and it wouldn’t hurt my feelings if someone did have to face a judge after this kind of extortion.
So if anyone asks you, no, the Index-Journal does not let you pay to have your photo taken down. It’s unethical and it’s against our policy.
If your charges are dropped or expunged, however, we can remove the photo from the gallery and see what we can do to lessen what comes up on our website in subsequent searches for your name. Just contact us and be prepared to prove how the case was adjudicated.
And if you’re wondering, here’s South Carolina’s blackmail law:
SECTION 16-17-640. Blackmail.
Any person who verbally or by printing or writing or by electronic communications:
(1) accuses another of a crime or offense;
(2) exposes or publishes any of another’s personal or business acts, infirmities, or failings; or
(3) compels any person to do any act, or to refrain from doing any lawful act, against his will;
with intent to extort money or any other thing of value from any person, or attempts or threatens to do any of such acts, with the intent to extort money or any other thing of value, shall be guilty of blackmail and, upon conviction, shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars or imprisoned for not more than ten years, or both, in the discretion of the court.