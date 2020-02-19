Imagine that a terrorist organization has infiltrated a small Southern city and replaced select residents with its members. Federal agents are in town trying to unravel this reprise of “The Body Snatchers,” encountering resistance from local lawmen who went so far as to jail one of the investigators.
It sounds like something out of Hollywood, perhaps a new episode of the “X-Files,” but a man lodged these allegations in a federal lawsuit seeking $100 million and his immediate release from the Greenwood County Detention Center.
He insisted in his filing that “what’s going on here isn’t a joke.”
A U.S. magistrate judge disagreed, writing that the “allegations are fantastic, fanciful, and delusional” while recommending the complaint “be dismissed based on frivolousness” — which is exactly what the court did in late 2015.
This case was clearly meritless and I hope the plaintiff received needed psychiatric help as he’s likely one of the far too many people who find themselves behind bars because of mental illness.
I’m sure you’re wondering why, in 2020, I am bringing up spurious allegations from half a decade ago.
As the inescapable Tom Steyer commercials have made clear to anyone who’s turned on a television, radio or computer, we’re in an election year. As part of that, we in the media have an obligation to vet those seeking office. Not only do we ask candidates about the issues of the day and what they’ll do if elected, but we also comb their history for any past concerns and give them the chance to address it before taking it to readers.
Filing doesn’t open until next month, but we’ve already started looking through the public index and PACER to see if there’s anything we need to check on for those who’ve already announced their candidacy. So far, nothing new has been unearthed — at least nothing that should have a bearing on any race. However, it seems that nearly anyone who has worked in or near a jail has had their name mentioned in a lawsuit — including most of those seeking the office of sheriff.
Many of these lawsuits seem to have little merit. Sometimes that is because the litigant is filing without an attorney and lacks an understanding of the process, which means their complaint can’t get far. Other times, the claim itself seems minor or difficult to prove.
In rare instances, there is an outlandish claim such as the one above that comes up in our searches. Those targeted in that suit, which was dismissed before it could be served, were then-Sheriff Tony Davis, then-Lt. John Long and Maj. Lonnie Smith. Long has announced his candidacy for sheriff while Davis has told us he was considering whether to run for his old job.
From our standpoint, there is not a need to get Long or Davis to explain to us what happened. This complaint is fiction and they likely didn’t even know about until they started reading this.
This is one of probably dozens of filings we sifted through to see if there’s anything voters need to know about. One of the lawsuits we’ve come across actually included us. A woman alleged she was wrongfully arrested and wanted to get back the money she paid her attorney, adding that “I would also ask the court and the jury to make the defendants who I feel have violated my civil rights compensate me financially to whatever the court deems proper.”
Her lawsuit was against Long and a number of other deputies as well as the Sheriff’s Office, the Magistrate’s Office and the Index-Journal. A judge dismissed it before it could be served because she did not provide enough information to find the defendants. Now, I was curious about what we reported, but I could not find her arrest in our archives. If some other outlet reported on her arrest, it did not come up in a Google search.
I should note that some lawsuits are worth following and reporting on, such as the one Lakrystal Coats brought in the death of her husband, Demetric Cowan, at the jail. Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Feb. 13 and trial is slated for March 3.
This deep dive in court filings is just one piece of what we do ahead of an election. We also dig through our archives, ask for State Law Enforcement Division background checks, sift through what seems like hundreds of social media posts and even perform web searches to see if there is anything candidates should address and voters should know.
Even with that level of due diligence, the most important information we glean is often from reader tips. If you have information you think voters need before November, let us know. We’ll keep what you say in confidence, but no one here will blame you if you drop off a nondescript envelope instead of speaking to us in person. Please, no smoke signals.