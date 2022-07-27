Acclaimed poet Langston Hughes asks in “Harlem,” his seminal 11-line poem: “What happens to a dream deferred?”
When you dream of justice, it seldom explodes. Instead, time’s unyielding passage blots memory and slays witnesses, blunting the best efforts of victims and prosecutors alike.
Too often, justice deferred becomes justice denied.
Yet that’s the situation some Georgians found themselves in as cases dragged on without end.
The cause? A lawyer-legislator used his post to delay trials indefinitely.
And it wasn’t a secret.
One client — a serial woman beater whose long history of abuse convictions made his latest charge a repeat offense that could carry a 20-year sentence — seemed to boast that it’d been more than four years with no trial after he hired Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston as his defense attorney.
“That’s why I gave him 20,000 bucks,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2019. “He’s worth every penny of it.”
One prosecutor told the newspaper it took two or three times longer for DUI counts against some of Ralston’s clients to be resolved than it took to settle most murder cases. And the mother of a woman who’d reported being raped at 14 but had waited more than five years without a trial gave a blunt assessment: “I just feel like this attorney is wounding my daughter over and over again.”
Ralston acted as nearly any politician would in the face of brewing scandal: He formed a committee.
That situation could just as easily have played out here, where lawmakers have tremendous sway in delaying appearances during session. There’s reason to believe it has.
For instance, some have suggested state Sen. Karl Allen’s representation of Christopher Longshore Jr. after he was charged with four counts of attempted murder in 2017 is why he had yet to go to trial when Keyiona Hill was fatally shot on July 8. Longshore is now charged with her murder.
We’re still waiting for evidence of this, but when trials can be postponed through phone calls and without court filings, there might be little to see even if there’s a very serious problem. And if there are other attempted murder cases from 2017 that haven’t come to trial in Greenwood, I don’t know of them.
Solicitor David Stumbo declined to comment on the situation, saying in a released statement, “As prosecutors we are ethically prohibited from publicly commenting on the specific facts and evidence on any cases that are pending trial in our office.”
What does Allen have to say? Well, he’s ducking us. Two reporters have reached out to him about a half dozen times in the past two weeks. We’ve received no response.
This isn’t just a Greenwood problem. Earlier this year, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe laid out his case for why lawyer-legislators’ protection from court appearances is a problem in South Carolina. He told The Post and Courier about delayed trials and scuttled bond hearings he said were tied to defendants hiring lawmakers to represent them in court. The Charleston newspaper did not name the defendants or lawmakers.
“They control their docket for most of the year. ... It’s unfair,” he lamented.
That power differential might be more pronounced in South Carolina as the Legislature — which includes 51 lawyers among its 170 members — appoints judges. Only Virginia does the same.
But how can we rein in possible abuse of the lawyer-legislator privilege? Let’s go back to Georgia.
Ralston’s committee, which included well-respected former lawmakers and accomplished attorneys brought back a slate of suggestions in just a few weeks. And less than two months after the AJC reporting came out, the Georgia Legislature sent a new law to Gov. Brian Kemp.
It is imperfect, but forces lawmakers to ask a judge in writing each time they seek to use legislative protection from court appearances in criminal cases. It also allows prosecutors, other opposing attorneys, even judges to object to lawmakers using protection from appearances.
In other words, it didn’t end the practice of legislative protection outright but made sure the process was transparent and gave tools to keep it from being abused. And the process was more transparent from the get-go than how requesting legislative protection works in South Carolina, which undergirded AJC’s reporting on the subject. If South Carolina had such a law, all you’d have to do to see whether Allen or other attorneys-turned-lawmakers abuse this protection is visit the courthouse, while also giving prosecutors the ability to push back on potentially indefinite delays.
A similar law here might be a good start for curbing abuse, or at least understanding whether this kind of abuse is prevalent, and would protect victims from needless delays in achieving justice.
Another result of AJC’s reporting is Ralston stopped representing the man who told reporters “he’s worth every penny.” Apparently he received a lesson an attorney once shared with me. When you meet with a potential client, you have to answer two questions: Can they afford to have me as their attorney? Can I afford to have them as a client? Sometimes that second question is more important.