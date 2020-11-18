”If you vote for me now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you and I will show you ads.”
— Friends of Liam Neeson for 2020
For South Carolinians, 2020 has been the year of the Jay Gilstrap politician.
You know, the kind who jolts you with a seemingly endless supply of unexpected ads.
First, it was Tom Steyer who unloaded millions to blanket the airwaves. For a while there, it didn’t matter if you were listening to your favorite station while heading to work or merely sitting on your couch to innocently enjoy some sitcom. He would find you, or at least his ads would. You couldn’t even enjoy the latest cat video on YouTube without seeing his face.
That effort got him a third-place finish as Democratic primary voters overwhelmingly supported former Vice President Joe Biden’s then-anemic campaign, which carried each of the state’s 46 counties.
Once that bombardment concluded, we were subjected to splash-over ads from deep-pocketed Mike Bloomberg’s attempt to carry North Carolina’s Democratic primary, meeting similar success to fellow billionaire Steyer.
Then came the onslaught from Democratic senate candidate Jaime Harrison, who set records with his massive haul and took to the airwaves to inform us that Bill Bledsoe, a Constitution Party candidate for Senate who dropped out to endorse Sen. Lindsey Graham, was too conservative for South Carolina.
If his plan was to make sure Bledsoe — again, he dropped out more than a month before Election Day to endorse Graham — did not win, mission accomplished. Bledsoe came in a distant third, garnering just 32,825 of 2.5 million votes cast. However, if he was trying to convince wayward Graham supporters to back the third-party candidate, well, the incumbent Republican’s 10-point win probably wasn’t what he wanted.
It’s interesting that Bloomberg, Harrison and Steyer all lost despite buying an obscene number of ads. And Bloomberg spending more than $100 million to sway Floridians, Ohioans and Texans to support Biden didn’t seem to help much in those three states where President Donald Trump overperformed his polling. It’s almost like people can see too many political ads and decide to support the other guy.
But Election Day was more than two weeks ago. We can return to our normal programming, right?
Right?!
But wait, what is that to the south?
A deluge of donor dollars?
A plentitude of partisan pals politicking?
A crushing contingent of campaign commercials?
The center of the political universe will be Georgia through Jan. 5, where a pair of runoffs will decide who controls the Senate. And with our vicinity to these contests and the money spigot already flowing full blast, we should expect to see far too many ads for an election we can’t even vote in.
Doesn’t that just sound peachy?
I’ve already seen two spots for Democrat Jon Ossoff and have started getting emails from Kelly Loeffler — well, her campaign — and the runoff is still seven weeks away.
Perhaps these candidates will learn from those who showed too many ads this cycle and came up short. Perhaps making it through Jan. 5 won’t be so tedious for us regular TV watchers.
Or perhaps we should all invest in DVDs and ad-free streaming services.