Naming Juneteenth a federal holiday, something that happened last week with unanimous consent from the U.S. Senate and just 14 opponents in the House of Representatives, was 155 years in the making.
First, what is Juneteenth? At this point, I hope most people have encountered an explanation of our new federal holiday, whether it was in school, from a history book or as a news explainer. The short of it is, it commemorates the arrival of federal troops — along with the enforcement of emancipation — on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, which was more than a month after the final cabinet meeting of the Confederate government at Burt-Stark Mansion in Abbeville.
For a number of those toiling in bondage, this date marked an end to enslavement, but don’t be fooled into thinking legalized slavery ended that day. It dragged on for months until Georgia ratified the 13th Amendment in December 1865 and more than 40,000 enslaved people were freed from the last three states to abolish slavery: Delaware, Kentucky and New Jersey. And other practices, such as tenant farming and convict leasing, that grew in the wake of the Civil War were arguably slavery by a different name.
But in Texas, June 19 was the go-to date for when Black Americans became free and the inaugural celebration was in 1866. The Jim Crow era and the Great Migration caused a waning in Juneteenth celebrations, which was often dubbed Jubilee Day, but the civil rights movement revived the nearly lost public holiday. Texas declared it a state holiday in 1980 and Congress first considered making it a federal holiday in the 1990s.
While the date is somewhat arbitrary, so is when we celebrate Independence Day. The Continental Congress voted to leave Great Britain on July 2, 1776. We celebrate what happened two days later, when the deliberative body finalized the wording of the Declaration of Independence, even though it likely wasn’t signed for another month. At some point, I guess you have to pick a date and move on.
I’m sure some of you are wondering why, if we already have one day of independence, we need a second one. Well, that day in 1776 represented independence for most of my ancestors, but for most Black Americans, it was anything but.
This isn’t a novel argument. Frederick Douglass articulated it more than a century ago, telling his fellow abolitionists, “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.” In that context, Juneteenth represents a first independence day for ancestors of more than 1 in 8 Americans, which is why a bipartisan effort in Congress succeeded last week in making it a federal holiday.
Remember, our nation isn’t homogenous. We have a spectrum of races, ethnicities, religions, cultures and perspectives. At some point, those differences should be captured by our federal holidays. In other words, not everything is about just you or me; instead, it’s about “We the People,” as it should be.