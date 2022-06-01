Since May 24, the nation has been transfixed on the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, the 78 minutes it took for the law enforcement on scene to breach the classroom and kill the lone gunman, and the shaken community of about 15,000 in Uvalde, Texas.
And since the democratic process is largely a reactionary force to such tragedies, it means we’ve renewed the age-old discussion of guns in America and preventing the next mass killing.
Top of the list for some is banning AR-15s and high-capacity magazines, which are at the center of many of these mass killings. There is a clear correlation between the end of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which prohibited the sale of AR-15s and high-capacity magazines, and an increase in the number and deadliness of mass shootings. However, I am skeptical about the efficacy of either measure.
The AR-15 has become ubiquitous. In 2020, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that Americans owned 19.8 million AR-15-style rifles, which is in the neighborhood of 1 for every 6 or 7 U.S. households. Even if no new weapons of that body style could be sold — that’s assuming the unlikely scenario in which a ban passes in today’s political climate and survives the current Supreme Court — the gun is so plentiful that legacy weapons would persist for generations. Short of a nightmarish and unconstitutional confiscation of such weapons, a ban seems likely to be little more than a moral victory for those who oppose AR-15s.
This also seems to mostly impact mass shootings, which make up only a fraction of overall gun deaths in America. Getting that latter number down should be the focus.
As for whether to ban high-capacity magazines — generally those that hold more than 10 rounds — it seems such legislation would be more likely to survive a legal challenge, but likely wouldn’t stem the availability of such devices.
Yes, preventing gunmen from having the ability to fire more than 10 shots from a gun without reloading would surely decrease the lethality of mass shootings and drive-by shootings, but these devices are prolific. A Washington Post piece from 2018 cited an NRA estimate that there are more than 250 million magazines had been sold that hold more than 10 rounds — that’s nearly a 1-to-1 ratio to total Americans — and about 100 million of those hold at least 30 rounds, which is about 1 for every 3 Americans.
Should a would-be gunman not find one of these magazines from a friend or neighbor, these wouldn’t be difficult to fabricate, especially with the advent of the 3D printer.
In other words, we’ve passed a point where banning the sale of AR-15s and high-capacity magazines would have any real impact on the availability of either. That battle was lost in 2004 when Congress decided not to renew the Federal Assault Weapons Ban.
At the same time, all available evidence contradicts the notion that looser gun laws and higher execution rates prevent murders and mass killings. Just look at Texas, which in the past five years has seen four of the nation’s 11 deadliest mass shootings (those with 10 or more killed, not including the shooter) and is middle of the pack for overall homicide rate.
So, what can we do?
In the short term, there are three legislative actions that can help prevent future shootings, might feasibly get bipartisan support and should survive the courts:
1. Improve background checks. Flaws in the system have allowed people to pass background checks when they shouldn’t or bypass checks entirely. In some cases, this translated into unnecessary carnage, including mass murders in at least two churches.
2. Enact narrow, well-constructed red flag laws. These are probably best done on the state level, where there are already existing procedures for seizing guns of those awaiting trial on certain charges and should contain clear processes that can’t be used to arbitrarily take people’s weapons.
3. Create a federal early warning system. This system would monitor public-facing social media posts in real time, allowing federal agents to relay information on possible threats to local officers who can intervene. While it might not have stopped the shooting in Uvalde, there is potential that such a system could have caught the Buffalo shooter before it was too late.
Of course, this doesn’t address the entrenched cultural problems and sea of black market guns that fuel one of the highest rates of firearm-related deaths among developed countries, but it’s a start.
For a long-term solution, we need an in-depth federal study of gun deaths that looks for patterns and finds meaningful ways to intervene for those most likely to find themselves on either side of a gun. What kind of intervention? That’s a good question. It might mean mentoring or mental health treatment for those most at risk, or it might mean higher bonds and tougher sentences for those crimes most likely to precede fatal shootings. Or maybe it will be something else. Until we get the data and have people from a host of pertinent professions plot how best to address the larger issues beneath this health crisis, we won’t have a durable solution.