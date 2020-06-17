In the context of our legal system, an “incident” is any specific event that has occurred.
It is fully appropriate for an officer or attorney to use that term within the criminal justice system.
Using this word in that way has permeated beyond the courtroom and is now common. However, in the context of journalism, this is problematic.
In traditional usage, “incident” is something that is minor, something inconsequential. When reporters use “incident” to refer to an event in broadcasts and written stories, they trivialize what happened.
Think about related words. An “incidence” only has weight as part of a series of events and is otherwise not worth noting. If something is “incidental,” it is often minor as part of a larger context.
The Associated Press has changed its guidance on “incident” to reflect the need to change how we use it in stories:
incident — A minor event. Anything that causes death, injury, notable damage and the like is not an incident.
That change, made in 2017, makes sense. And in the context of nationwide protests that challenge our nation’s institutions to value all lives equally, it makes sense for us as journalists to adopt language that shows lives do matter.
When George Floyd died with an officer’s knee on his neck, it was not an “incident.”
When a fleeing Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back by an officer, it was not an “incident.”
When Eddie Quarles Sr. was killed by an officer responding to his residence, it was not an “incident.”
Each is a tragic and final chapter to a person’s life, regardless of whether an officer’s use of force was lawful. We’re still waiting for the State Law Enforcement Division to release its investigative findings, but the police narrative of what happened in Greenwood sounds far different from the callous actions of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.
Frankly, the word incident often obscures what happened to a reader, viewer or listener when more straightforward language is available. Why describe something as an “incident,” for instance, when you can just say it was a “shooting” or “stabbing”?
OK, that’s enough of a style lesson for today. I’ll pick another time to regale you with my disdain for “approximately” and “utilize” when “about” and “use” are available, or why “suspect” is seldom the correct word, or to question you on whether that “that” is that which is necessary.