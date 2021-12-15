Marlboro County’s top lawman had a message for WPDE’s viewers Monday: “Everything is fine.”
Sheriff Charles Lemon was responding to a spate of resignations among his investigators, including one who posted on Facebook that he left to choose “character over corruption.”
The hammer fell Tuesday.
A state grand jury handed up indictments against Lemon and former deputy David Andrew Cook. Each is facing one count of misconduct in office and one count of assault and battery of an aggravated nature. According to the indictments, which Attorney General Alan Wilson signed, Lemon ordered Cook to repeatedly use his Taser on Jarrel Johnson at the Marlboro County jail in May 2020.
News outlets reported Johnson’s arrest stemmed from throwing away someone’s Bible, then attacking the person with a baseball bat. Citing a press release from the sheriff’s office, they reported that Lemon went to the jail to aid his deputies with Johnson, who then fled from his cell and attacked Lemon before the sheriff and one of his deputies were able to restrain Johnson without anyone being injured.
Clearly, state prosecutors and the grand jury have a different opinion about what happened. And after Lemon was indicted, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon from office and appointed retired Bennettsville Police Chief Larry McNeill, who now chairs the county’s school board, to serve as acting sheriff.
This situation raises a few questions, such as if Lemon did something wrong, why did he keep pulling his county salary for 19 months before facing indictment and suspension?
The more important question: Why does this keep happening?
Lemon is just the latest sheriff charged with misconduct in South Carolina. Since 2010, the South Carolinians have seen 13 of their sheriffs convicted on various crimes. The state has just 46 counties, meaning about 1 in 4 counties saw their sheriffs criminally convicted in a little more than a decade.
In other words, everything is not fine.
The Palmetto State needs to find a way to stem its tide of criminal sheriffs. Maybe we need more oversight or stiffer penalties for abuse of power. Perhaps a lack of resources created an environment that was ripe for malfeasance. Whatever it is, the solution must come from the Legislature.
And if you kept up with Uncovered, an investigative project led by The Post and Courier to ferret out misdeeds by government employees and elected leaders across the state, you know that corrupt ways go far beyond these sheriff’s offices.
Taxpayers across South Carolina deserve better. Maybe lawmakers will act in 2022 to rein in misconduct so the laundry list of indicted sheriffs can stop growing.
Or perhaps they also think that everything is fine.